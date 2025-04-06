Michael Douglas' daughter Carys shares unexpected photos with brother Dylan worlds away from red carpet glamor

It's not always glitz and glamor for Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' kids!

The two proved as much in their latest social media post, as Carys, the youngest, shared a round of photos of her latest adventure with her older brother Dylan.

The No Reservations actress and the Basic Instinct actor have been married since 2000, and in addition to Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, Michael is also a dad to son Cameron, 46, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker, to whom he was married from 1977 to 2000.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael married in 2000

Over the weekend, Carys took to Instagram and posted several photos of a hiking trip with her brother, starting off with one of her sitting on a rock in the middle of the mountains, taking a quick snooze on her hiking gear.

Next up was a glimpse of the hike's impressive views — the photos appear to be from the siblings' trip to Patagonia late last year — followed by a selfie of Carys and Dylan taking a break on the ground.

More photos followed of the stunning views, and Carys ended her carousel with a photo of Dylan at a rest stop, and another of herself hiking.

© Instagram Carys shared a glimpse of her trip to Patagonia

"More moments from this magical place," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, though first her older brother Cameron wrote: "WOW…gorgeous…so cool."

Others followed suit with: "You guys are too cool," and: "This is so cute, looks so fun," as well as: "How cool! On my bucket list!" plus another one of her followers also commented: "Looks like Patagonia. Beautiful place, love it!!!"

© Instagram The siblings had a hiking adventure

Carys is currently a student at Brown University, from where Dylan graduated. She is a budding actress, having appeared in a short film titled F*ck That Guy featuring You star Victoria Pedretti, and she has also showcased her singing abilities on her Instagram. See a video of it below.

Meanwhile, her older brother, who has also dabbled in acting, launched a podcast with SiriusXM last year, Young American, through which he intended to both inform and motivate his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future. The show launched in September for a limited run, in time for the election between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

© Instagram Both Carys and Dylan went to Brown for college

In an Instagram post at the time announcing the new venture, Dylan wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

"I wanna take you through it," he then declared, and detailed: "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."