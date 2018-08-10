Loading the player...

Catherine Zeta-Jones inspires fans with a peek inside her beautiful home And she has some top interior design tips…

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared some interior design advice with her fans – and given us a glimpse at her beautiful hallway in the process. The actress, who has a clear passion for interiors, advised on how to add some "personality" to any room in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The mum-of-two posted a photo of her perfectly-styled hallway, which has a dramatic monochrome décor, with cream painted walls and black glossy wooden panels. Catherine has added a gold console table topped with fresh flowers, hung candelabra lights on either side and added the pièce de résistance – a striking yellow painting.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her beautiful hallway

"#StyleByZeta tip: add a splash of colour to any room to add some life to it! Start small with a pillow or a painting and continue to highlight it throughout your space to add some personality," Catherine captioned the photo.

Catherine often treats her fans to a look inside her home, showing off her impeccable taste. And she recently made them green with envy by showing off her "girl cave", her very own space that is filled with rails of fabulous clothes, a white sofa and desk, where she works on her own homeware line – Casa Zeta Jones, which is available on QVC in the US.

The actress' home even has her own "girl cave"

Her children's rooms have been given a Zeta-Jones makeover too; a recent photo offered a glimpse inside her daughter Carys' bedroom, which had been refurnished with a glamorous mirrored dressing table and fluffy lamp. "Vanity fair. Just had so much fun redecorating my daughter's bedroom in the city. #StyleByZeta," she wrote.

Catherine and her family live in Bedford, New York, in a stunning 15,000 square foot residence that dates back to 1895. The property is located on 13 acres of land and comes complete with a tennis court, swimming pool, greenhouse, guest cottage and horse barn, as well as her incredible "girl cave".