Exclusive: Mike Tindall's son Lucas is taking after him - aged just 4

Zara Tindall's husband Mike has opened up about the couple's home life with their three children in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

Speaking to us about his annual charity golf event at The Belfry in Warwickshire, keen golfer Mike revealed how he has encouraged Mia, 11, Lena, six, and four-year-old Lucas to take up a mini nine-iron, too.

"I’m trying with all of them," Mike tells us. "I think Lucas will be the one most into it."

The family, who live on the Princess Royal’s Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire, love being active, he says: "We all spend a lot of time outside with horses, dogs, chickens and all sorts of other things to keep the kids busy.

"We’re incredibly lucky with where we live and how the countryside is such a huge part of our lives, which gives the kids a fantastic playground."

© GC Images Mike with his son Lucas at the Burghley Horse Trials

Teeing off alongside the former England rugby union captain at the 12th ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic tournament were VIPs including actor James Nesbitt, former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster, football pundit Jamie Redknapp and TV presenter Jenni Falconer, who came together to raise funds for the Matt Hampson Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s.

Mike didn’t disappoint with his typically flamboyant golfing get-up – a pair of Royal and Awesome’s Bright Birdie peacock feather-printed shorts – as he caught up with his friends in between shots.

"There’s always a lot of banter, and it tends to get more as the day goes on," Mike reveals.

© David Hartley Mike and Zara Tindall at the ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic at the Belfry Golf Course

Zara, herself an Olympic equestrian, has taken up the sport with the Slingsby Golf Academy but decided not to practise her swing at this year’s event, preferring instead to fulfil an important role on the sidelines.

"She has played a bit of golf, but I think if I asked her, she would say she hasn’t spent as much time on it as she might like," says Mike, 46. "Plus, she makes a fantastic drinks buggy driver and keeps everyone’s spirits exceptionally high, no matter what their golf is doing."

Birthday celebrations

The couple were also celebrating Zara’s 44th birthday, with Mike posting a sweet message to his wife on social media, writing: "Happy Birthday to the better Tindall. She’s even let me play golf on her birthday!"

Indeed, while Zara had a birthday massage at The Belfry ahead of the tournament, Mike enjoyed a round of golf with his friends.

Asked whether the sporty couple, who mark their 14th wedding anniversary in July, are competitive, Mike says: "The short answer is yes, but we do have very different areas of expertise. I couldn’t ever try to outdo her on a horse, and I’m the rugby and golf player in the family."

Evening gathering

After a busy day of golf, guests changed into their finery for a three-course dinner, partying the night away in a marquee illuminated by fairy lights.

Although extrovert Mike has always enjoyed taking the mic for a sing-song, on this occasion he left the entertainment to the professionals – the band The London Essentials and comedian Dominic Holland, father of actor Tom Holland.

Meanwhile, Zara enjoyed a twirl with Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke. Posting a photo on Instagram, Mike wrote: "I always said she would be great on Strictly!" Anton replied: "I’ll come out of retirement!"

The event, which was organised by Autumn Kelly – former wife of Zara’s brother Peter Phillips – raised around £400,000 for Cure Parkinson’s and the Matt Hampson Foundation, adding to the impressive £1.7m made across previous years.

