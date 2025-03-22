Lucas Tindall is dad Mike's uncanny lookalike - see photos

At the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham, Lucas couldn't look more thrilled to be there, already inheriting his parents' passion for the races. With an Olympic equestrian mother and an ex-rugby player father, it comes as no surprise that he's a sporty kid!
He's already incredibly energetic
It seems like you can't catch Lucas standing still! Mike has previously spoken about his son's endless energy in an interview with The Telegraph.
He told the newspaper: "You can't stop him. He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks whacking people."
Mike continued: "He's such a typical boy. You almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog, otherwise he won't sleep. You're built that way. So, being fully masculine, which a lot of rugby players are, is not a bad thing."
His hair is the spitting image of both his parents'
Zara and Mike both had incredibly bright hair as children, so it should come as no surprise that Lucas' blond head of hair looks exactly the same!
Lucas is as lively and sociable as his father
Given that Mike Tindall is especially known for his outgoing personality, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that little Lucas is turning out the exact same! He always appears loud and playful – for better and for worse, as he's also turning out to be quite the cheeky Tindall troublemaker.
Only Mike can calm him down!
Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest child is certainly an outgoing and excitable boy, and it looks like his dad's the only one who knows how to keep him distracted, with an ice cream or a big lift.
