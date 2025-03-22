Lucas Tindall is dad Mike's uncanny lookalike - see photos

Royal kids are always absolutely adorable: from baby Princess Iman's enormous smile to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's flaming red hair matching their father's.

Little Lucas Tindall is no exception: he's growing fast and he's already the spitting image of his father Mike.

Mike and Zara Tindall's son celebrated his birthday yesterday, and with each year he's becoming more and more like his former rugby player dad, in everything from his mannerisms to his passions.

Though he's yet to make his first official royal appearance, his lively personality is becoming increasingly apparent. Scroll down to see the cutest pictures of Lucas out and about…

© Getty Images Lucas loves the races At the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham, Lucas couldn't look more thrilled to be there, already inheriting his parents' passion for the races. With an Olympic equestrian mother and an ex-rugby player father, it comes as no surprise that he's a sporty kid!

© Getty Images He's already incredibly energetic It seems like you can't catch Lucas standing still! Mike has previously spoken about his son's endless energy in an interview with The Telegraph. He told the newspaper: "You can't stop him. He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks whacking people." Mike continued: "He's such a typical boy. You almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog, otherwise he won't sleep. You're built that way. So, being fully masculine, which a lot of rugby players are, is not a bad thing."

© Getty Images His hair is the spitting image of both his parents' Zara and Mike both had incredibly bright hair as children, so it should come as no surprise that Lucas' blond head of hair looks exactly the same!

© GC Images Lucas is as lively and sociable as his father Given that Mike Tindall is especially known for his outgoing personality, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that little Lucas is turning out the exact same! He always appears loud and playful – for better and for worse, as he's also turning out to be quite the cheeky Tindall troublemaker.



© GC Images Only Mike can calm him down! Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest child is certainly an outgoing and excitable boy, and it looks like his dad's the only one who knows how to keep him distracted, with an ice cream or a big lift.

