Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lucas Tindall is dad Mike Tindall's uncanny lookalike - see photos
Subscribe
Lucas Tindall is dad Mike Tindall's uncanny lookalike - see photos
Digital Cover mother-and-baby© PA Images via Getty Images

Lucas Tindall is dad Mike's uncanny lookalike - see photos

Mike and Zara Tindall's son celebrated his birthday yesterday

Josh Osman
News Writer
23 minutes ago
Share this:

Royal kids are always absolutely adorable: from baby Princess Iman's enormous smile to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's flaming red hair matching their father's.

Little Lucas Tindall is no exception: he's growing fast and he's already the spitting image of his father Mike

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Mike Tindall Shows Support For Charity Hero Paws

Mike and Zara Tindall's son celebrated his birthday yesterday, and with each year he's becoming more and more like his former rugby player dad, in everything from his mannerisms to his passions.

Though he's yet to make his first official royal appearance, his lively personality  is becoming increasingly apparent. Scroll down to see the cutest pictures of Lucas out and about…

young boy celebrating in white shirt© Getty Images

Lucas loves the races

At the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham, Lucas couldn't look more thrilled to be there, already inheriting his parents' passion for the races. With an Olympic equestrian mother and an ex-rugby player father, it comes as no surprise that he's a sporty kid!

He's already incredibly energetic© Getty Images

He's already incredibly energetic

It seems like you can't catch Lucas standing still! Mike has previously spoken about his son's endless energy in an interview with The Telegraph.

He told the newspaper: "You can't stop him. He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks whacking people."

Mike continued: "He's such a typical boy. You almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog, otherwise he won't sleep. You're built that way. So, being fully masculine, which a lot of rugby players are, is not a bad thing."

His hair is the spitting image of both his parents'© Getty Images

His hair is the spitting image of both his parents'

Zara and Mike both had incredibly bright hair as children, so it should come as no surprise that Lucas' blond head of hair looks exactly the same!

Lucas was pictured pulling at his sister's legs© GC Images

Lucas is as lively and sociable as his father

Given that Mike Tindall is especially known for his outgoing personality, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that little Lucas is turning out the exact same! He always appears loud and playful – for better and for worse, as he's also turning out to be quite the cheeky Tindall troublemaker.

Only Mike can calm him down!© GC Images

Only Mike can calm him down!

Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest child is certainly an outgoing and excitable boy, and it looks like his dad's the only one who knows how to keep him distracted, with an ice cream or a big lift.

LISTEN: Inside the new Kensington Palace fashion exhibition

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More