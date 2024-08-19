Zara Tindall's daughter Mia is her double at the races - unearthed photos

Zara Tindall is one of the most accomplished equestrians in the royal family, sharing her love for horses with her mother Princess Anne and later grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortly after graduating, she secured her first major win – the Young Rider title at Bramham in 2002. After that, Zara entered a glittering medal-winning chapter of her sporting career that saw the royal become European Champion at the European Eventing Championships, get crowned World Champion and even compete in London's 2012 Olympics.

Zara's youngest daughter, Mia, ten, whom she shares with former England rugby player Mike Tindall could have her sights set on a professional sporting career.

Mia Tindall's cutest moment

Following in her mother and grandmother's equestrian footsteps, Mia has shown an interest in horse riding from a young age and has often been pictured supporting her mum at horse racing fixtures over the years.

When Zara isn't competing, it's almost guaranteed the royal will be seen cheering on her horses at Royal Ascot, Cheltenham and Epsom, and her daughter Mia has already started to match her mum's enthusiasm for the sport.

From excited cheering to nervous chatter, HELLO! rounds up the best photographs of Mia Tindall looking just like her mum Zara at the races.

1/ 5 Cheering at Cheltenham Mia was transfixed by the racing at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day this year. The young royal was seen cheering excitedly as she held onto her betting slip - and looked the image of Zara at Cheltenham five years before.



2/ 5 Jumping for joy Little Mia couldn't help but contain her happiness when her horse crossed the finish line first at the New Year's Day races. Doesn't she look just like Zara when she celebrated her win at Royal Ascot in 2015? Mia was 18 months old when her mum wore a canary-yellow dress to the world-famous racecourse, but she clearly picked up her habits quickly.

3/ 5 Scream, shout, let it all out! Zara didn't hold back in cheering the jockey during a tense race at Royal Ascot in 2022. Nothing can get in the way of Zara and her winning horse - or Mia's at the Festival of British Eventing.

4/ 5 Celebrate good times It's always encouraged to cheer for the winning team in the Tindall household!

