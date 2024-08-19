Zara Tindall's daughter Mia is her double at the races - unearthed photos

Zara Tindall is one of the most accomplished equestrians in the royal family, sharing her love for horses with her mother Princess Anne and later grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Shortly after graduating, she secured her first major win – the Young Rider title at Bramham in 2002. After that, Zara entered a glittering medal-winning chapter of her sporting career that saw the royal become European Champion at the European Eventing Championships, get crowned World Champion and even compete in London's 2012 Olympics.
Zara's youngest daughter, Mia, ten, whom she shares with former England rugby player Mike Tindall could have her sights set on a professional sporting career.
Following in her mother and grandmother's equestrian footsteps, Mia has shown an interest in horse riding from a young age and has often been pictured supporting her mum at horse racing fixtures over the years.
When Zara isn't competing, it's almost guaranteed the royal will be seen cheering on her horses at Royal Ascot, Cheltenham and Epsom, and her daughter Mia has already started to match her mum's enthusiasm for the sport.
From excited cheering to nervous chatter, HELLO! rounds up the best photographs of Mia Tindall looking just like her mum Zara at the races.