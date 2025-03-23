Zara Tindall is every inch a hands-on mother with three children on family day out - best photos

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike couldn't have looked happier as they enjoyed a family day out with their three children; Mia, Lena and Lucas at the Cirencester Races on Saturday.

For spectators, a point-to-point is far less formal than a professional race meeting. The Tindalls, evidently in their element, looked care-free as they enjoyed the countrified occasion in the Cotswolds.

An onlooker told HELLO! the Tindall family "burst into the arena playing tag and messing around, with not a care in the world."

Zara Tindall was a hands-on mother with her youngest © James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce Zara beamed as she carried her son on her shoulders The family affair took place on Lucas' birthday weekend, and it's clear to see the youngest Tindall was enjoying being front and centre. "Mike looked like he was having so much fun, running around and playing with all the kids. He's just like a big kid himself," noted an onlooker, adding: "It was Zara who was the most hands-on with her son, which was so lovely to see as she's usually working."

Lucas laps up the limelight on his birthday weekend © James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce Lucas Tindall marked his birthday on 21 March Little Lucas, who was born at the family's home at Gatcombe Park in 2021, was a "ball of energy" who lapped up all the attention from his sisters and older cousin, Isla Phillips.

© James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce Zara emboided a country chic in skinny jeans and a wax jacket "All the girls took it in turns to take Lucas under their wing," said the onlooker.

© James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce The youngest Tindall was the star of the show Keep scrolling to see the best photographs from the day…

The Tindalls show off their sporty side © James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce Mike is 'just like a kid himself' said an onlooker Lena and Mia carried on the fun wearing their hockey kit, having enjoyed a family sports day in the morning.

© James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce Lucas and Lena share a close sibling bond A love for equestrianism has long united the royal family and their closest circles. Zara, an accomplished equestrian and former member of the British showjumping team, inherited her love for horses from her mother Princess Anne, who also competed in the Olympics.

© James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce The Tindall family spectated the horseracing from the sidelines The late Queen Elizabeth II's passion for horses was one of her most endearing qualities, following a lifelong love for the animals after being given her first horse, a Shetland pony, at age four.

A family affair © James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce The Tindall family were all smiles Showing their support, Zara and her family were on the sidelines with Dolly Maude, the Princess Royal's lady-in-waiting, whose daughter was riding in the point-to-point on Saturday. An onlooker told HELLO! "It was clear to see Dolly is not just Anne's lady in waiting, but is clearly Zara's best friend and a pillar of strength for the family. You could tell by the way they interacted, hugging, kissing and laughing together."

© James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce Dolly is Princess Anne's lady-in-waiting and Zara's close friend Zara and Dolly have been close friends for years and briefly lived together in 2003 after Zara's relationship with her ex-fiancé Richard Johnson ended. Dolly was also Zara's maid of honour at her wedding to Mike in 2011 and is often seen with her at Cheltenham Festival.

