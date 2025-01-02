Lucas Tindall is Princess Anne's mini-me on family day out in Cheltenham

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a day at the races on Wednesday alongside their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

The family-of-five appeared in their element as they watched the sporting action from their position in the stands. In particularly high spirits were the three Tindall tots who struggled to contain their excitement as they whooped and cheered from the sidelines.

© Getty Images The tot celebrated and cheered at the New Year's Day races in Cheltenham

While Mia, ten, and Lena, six, excitedly watched on with grins stretched across their faces, Lucas, three, was seen adorably clenching his fists and roaring with joy during a moment of celebration.

A second memorable picture, meanwhile, showed Lucas looking triumphant while clutching a snack.

© Getty Images Lucas had a blast at the races

The tot's cheeky antics didn't go unnoticed by royal fans, with many social media followers rushing to draw parallels between Lucas and his grandmother, Princess Anne, in light of their shared passion for horse racing.

On Instagram, one royal fan noted: "He is Princess Anne's mini-me! He and his sisters [have] inherited a love for racing and horses, which is a great thing. Such an adorable kid," while a second noted on X: "OK again, Lucas is The Princess Royal's mini-me!"

© Getty Images Mike and Zara braved the rain on New Year's Day

Anne, 74, was the first member of the royal family to have competed in the Olympics, riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

© Getty Images Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics

She also won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971 and two silvers in 1975. Zara, meanwhile, has carved out her own equestrian career and famously nabbed a silver medal in team evening during the London 2012 Olympics.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Queen's love of horses

During an interview with PEOPLE, Zara said of their shared passion: "There's always horse conversation going on.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that… There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well."

© Getty Images Zara Tindall took home a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games

She continued: "I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives.

"Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport. Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."