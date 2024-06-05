Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mike Tindall's surprising first bonding experience with baby Lucas
Mike Tindall's unexpected first bonding experience with baby Lucas

Zara and Mike Tindall's son was born in 2021

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara and Mike Tindall are proud parents to three children - Mia, 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, three. 

Though Princess Anne's daughter, 43, gave birth to her daughters in what has become modern tradition, in a hospital, but Lucas' birth in 2021 was not what his mother, never mind royal fans, had expected.

Lucas Tindall holding an ice cream© Getty
Lucas is Zara and Mike's only son

The royal's third child was born on the bathroom floor at the family home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. The doting dad and former rugby star spoke about Lucas' dramatic birth on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y.

A photo of Mike Tindall and baby Lucas © Getty
Mike revealed that Lucas watched golf when he was 20 minutes old

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," Mike shared, adding how Lucas, "arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."

Lucas Tindall sitting on dad Mike's shoulders© Shutterstock
Lucas is dad Mike's mini-me

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace," Mike recalled. He said that Zara's friend Dolly who was present recognised that the royal mother would not have made it into hospital. 

"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Mike Tindall in red charity shirt hugging daughter Lena Tindall during Rugby for Heroes Fun Run © Getty
Mike is a playful father

Not only did Mike share Lucas' unexpected birth story in unprecedented detail, but he also revealed the surprising first bonding experience he enjoyed with his son that added a positive spin on the unplanned home birth.

mother kissing daughter on cheek © Getty
Zara with baby Lena

"The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon as he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we’re doing," the dad-of-three said.

father with two daughters © Getty
Zara and Mike are tactile parents

In 2020 Mike spoke on the same podcast about his daughter Mia's desires for another sibling. At the time, the rugby player said: "She'll be happy about it, she’s been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her. 

Mike Tindall on grass with his children Mia (left), Lena Elizabeth (right) and Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials© Getty
Mike Tindall arrives with Mia, Lena, and Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials

"She just wants something different now, Lena's growing up she’s two-and-a-half now, she wants something younger to play with and dress up."

Princess Anne, Mia Tindall and Zara Tindall© Getty
Zara gave birth to Lucas on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Zara and Mike's bond with their three children is clear to see. The doting parents are seen engaging warmly with their children on public outings and offering plenty of affection.

Mia Tindall covering Mike Tindall's eyes while riding on his shoulders© Getty
Mia can sometimes be a little mischievous

Photographer James Whatling, who specialises in documenting the royal family, told HELLO!: "There are lots of pictures, often of Zara cuddling and kissing him – they seem to be a very tactile family, which is lovely. 

Zara Tindall carrying a baby Mia Tindall© Getty
Zara and Mike became parents in 2014

"He's a mini-me of Mike," James says, speaking about little Lucas. The adorable tot is already a regular at the Festival of British Eventing. "He's always getting involved, muddy, messing around with his sisters – he's born into it," James said. "Lucas is a real Tindall.

