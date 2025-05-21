Dick and Angel Strawbridge's towering son is his father's spitting image in new photo

Dick and Angel Strawbridge captured the hearts of the nation with their documentary series Escape to the Chateau, which finished after a wonderful nine-season run back in 2022.

Fans were overjoyed to have Dick and Angel back on screen for Channel 4's Secret France last summer, but they have remained active on social media, on both their family account and the Escape to the Chateau accounts.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the pair uploaded a carousel of photos showcasing their first events of the year. They wrote: "First events of the year and the sun certainly had his hat on! The Chateau was filled with love, laughter and plenty of hugs as we made memories together."

Dick and Angel continued: "We were blown away by how many people came from around the world. Thank you. We are now working on our 2026 dates so watch this space… Have a Marvellous Monday! Xxx"

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge's children have grown up so fast

In the leading photo, most of the Strawbridge family could be seen, and fans couldn't help but point out just how tall the couple's two kids have grown, especially Arthur, 11, who is growing into his father's spitting image.

Dorothy, 10, is also getting even taller, already towering over her mother and catching up to her father in height!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's children

Arthur and Dorothy featured on Escape to the Chateau with their parents, and fans of the show absolutely loved to see them growing up, beginning to look more and more just like their parents.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge share two children

The family are clearly tight knit, with Arthur and Dorothy, as well as Dick's older children from his first marriage, making appearances on the show.

Since October, Arthur has been facing his first year of senior school, which Angel previously opened up about in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine back in October 2023.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge always prioritised their children in major family decisions

Asserting that the couple's "decision-making" is always motivated by their children first, she said: "Every year we asked, 'is it going to be all right for the family?', 'is this going to work?'."

She continued: "[Arthur and Dorothy] have different pressures on them, with social media and everything else."

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge have a very tight-knit family

Dorothy, who turned 10 last year, has clearly inherited her mother's creative flair: she is already quite the keen photographer.

In April last year, Angel shared a picture taken by Dorothy, showing the sunset behind their family home, on Instagram.

The family's followers were enamoured with the snapshot, with one fan writing in the comments: "Well done Dorothy, what a beautiful photo," and another commenting: "What a great picture, well done Dorothy."