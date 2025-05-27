Dick and Angel Strawbridge's 'little' kids look so different as they lift lid on realities of chateau life

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have an army of dedicated followers and fans who love receiving updates on their life at their Chateau in France.

The couple, who became household names thanks to their Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau, continue to be a big hit on social media where they keep their fans informed, particularly since their Channel 4 show ended in 2022.

Dick, 65, and Angel, 47, recently shared a throwback clip from the show on their social media, featuring their two children Arthur, 13, and Dorothy, 11, looking much younger and it sparked quite the reaction.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy

Dick and Angel's two children, Dorothy and Arthur look 'so little' in video

In the video shared by Dick and Angel, the whole family were enjoying getting stuck into some beekeeping.

Angel wrote: "In honour of World Bee Day this week, we thought we'd share this Escape throwback of our first ever honey harvest. Our hearts are melting over Arthur and Dorothy in their cute beekeeping suits. Such lovely memories!"

© Instagram The gorgeous Chateau that Dick and Angel Strawbridge call home

The video is just one of the many examples of Arthur and Dorothy getting stuck into jobs at their Chateau. The proud parents have taught them many skills and techniques that Dorothy and Arthur have taken on with aplomb.

Dick told HELLO! in an exclusive interview in 2023: "They'll spend time in the kitchen, Dorothy does crafting with Angel. They're both very artistic and know they can do anything and that's the best thing you can give their children."

Meanwhile, one fan couldn't believe how 'little' Arthur and Dorothy were in the video. "They were so little! They really have the best adventures!"

Another agreed: "Bless them, this seems like five minutes ago! Gosh, they've grown up so quickly." A third said: "They were so little then and had an amazing time. Really wish your show would come back, I really miss you guys!"