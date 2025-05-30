Princess Eugenie's fiery-haired son Ernest is his mother's double aged just 2

Ernest, the younger son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, turns two today – and he's growing up so fast.

Born on 30 May 2023, August's younger brother has also inherited his mother's fiery red hair, and is starting to look more and more like her.

In celebration of the adorable tot's second birthday, scroll down to see the cutest photos of the rarely-pictured royal…

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Little Ernest has not yet been pictured publicly since his birth, but Princess Eugenie does occasionally give her followers a glimpse of the two-year-old on her social media. She first announced that she and Jack had welcomed Ernest five days after his birth, in early June 2023, on an Instagram post. At the time, the mother-of-two penned: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared a photo of baby Ernest to mark Easter: side-by-side it's clear that his hair's starting to become as bright red as hers. The 35-year-old was pictured crouching by the water, showing Ernest the ducks swimming on the lake in the grounds belonging to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Princess Beatrice's little nephew looked incredibly dapper in his little navy suit, with matching trousers and a white shirt, dressed up for the family's Easter festivities.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest's hair looked redder than ever before in this picture, shared to mark his first birthday, where it seems he's also beginning to take after his father. Sporting a tiny Chelsea FC football shirt, personalised with his nickname 'Ernie' written on the back, the tot is following in Jack's footsteps, as the 39-year-old is known to be an avid fan of the club.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest and his four-year-old brother August already appear to be incredibly close, as shown in this wonderfully cute picture of the pair in the Natural History Museum. As the two are sitting by the railings in one of the many exhibition halls, August is pictured planting a small kiss on his little brother's forehead. Princess Eugenie previously joked about her bond with her two sons on the Table Manners podcast, saying: "My husband went to boarding school at [a young age]. Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."