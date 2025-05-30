Princess Eugenie's fiery-haired son Ernest is his mother's double aged just 2

The 35-year-old was pictured crouching by the water, showing Ernest the ducks swimming on the lake in the grounds belonging to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Princess Beatrice's little nephew looked incredibly dapper in his little navy suit, with matching trousers and a white shirt, dressed up for the family's Easter festivities.
Ernest's hair looked redder than ever before in this picture, shared to mark his first birthday, where it seems he's also beginning to take after his father.
Sporting a tiny Chelsea FC football shirt, personalised with his nickname 'Ernie' written on the back, the tot is following in Jack's footsteps, as the 39-year-old is known to be an avid fan of the club.
Ernest and his four-year-old brother August already appear to be incredibly close, as shown in this wonderfully cute picture of the pair in the Natural History Museum.
As the two are sitting by the railings in one of the many exhibition halls, August is pictured planting a small kiss on his little brother's forehead.
Princess Eugenie previously joked about her bond with her two sons on the Table Manners podcast, saying: "My husband went to boarding school at [a young age]. Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."
