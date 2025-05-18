Princess Eugenie’s struggle at home with sons August and Ernest

Despite being a British royal in the public eye, Princess Eugenie has mostly kept details of her personal life at home with her husband Jack Brooksbank rather private.

In a rare interview with The Telegraph, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson gave fans a glimpse at the family's home life and various activities with the kids.

Princess Eugenie confessed that the weeks she enjoys the most are those where she can be at home every night and in her pyjamas by 7pm, adding: "I get home from work and put the boys in the bath and don't have to go anywhere else. It's so relaxing."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Eugenie mostly keeps her personal life at home with Jack Brooksbank and their kids private

She also revealed that she's passing on her passion for the arts to her children August and Ernest, making sure to keep them busy with creative activities on the weekend, joking: "It's a focussed activity; they might actually sit still for a few minutes."

Princess Eugenie's charity partnership

The rare interview was conducted as a part of the royal's partnership with Horatio's Garden, a charity that builds gardens in hospital spinal centres to provide patients with an accessible space to enjoy nature.

Princess Eugenie's work with the charity is close to her heart, given that she herself underwent surgery for scoliosis when she was 12. After first learning about the charity back in 2016, she eventually became patron of the charity in 2019 and has visited four of their gardens since.

Princess Eugenie's new role

The younger sister of Princess Beatrice has also taken on another significant role recently, as part of her uncle King Charles III's legacy work, taking a mentoring position for a new generation of changemakers as a part of the King's Foundation.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Eugenie, much like her mother and sister, has often stood behind charitable causes

Last week, the cousin of Princes William and Harry was introduced to a group of young creatives for the foundation's 35th anniversary project, known as the "35 under 35", which aims to support a series of young creative minds across industries, including fashion, architecture and activism.

The young representatives Princess Eugenie met included knitwear designer Marie Bruhat, painter Jo Rance and milliner Barnaby Horn. Using her own experience in creative industries, as a director at Hauser & Wirth in London, she will play a major role in shaping the styles of mentoring and support offered to the cohort.