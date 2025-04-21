Princess Eugenie's son Ernest looks so grown up wearing a suit in new photo taken at Royal Lodge

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable photograph of her young son Ernest to mark Easter.

The York royal, 35, was pictured crouching down by the water's edge in the grounds of her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge, showing her little boy the ducks swimming on the lake.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared a precious photo of her son Ernest at Easter

In a nod to the weekend's festivities, Eugenie wore a sunshine yellow Diane von Furstenberg dress, one of her go-to statement looks.

Ernest, who is set to turn two next month, was smartly clad in a navy suit, matching trousers and a white shirt. The toddler was clearly wearing his Sunday best for the special family festivities.

"Happy Easter to you and all your family," Eugenie wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption. Not pictured were Ernest's big brother August, four, and the boys' father, Jack Brooksbank.

© Instagram The York royal looked lovely in a sunshine yellow dress

Princess Eugenie's Easter celebrations

Earlier in the day, Princess Eugenie had joined her family at the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Looking like a vision in bridal white with a netted hat, Eugenie was accompanied by her husband Jack as she made her way into St George's Chapel for the Easter Matins service.

© Max Mumby Princess Eugenie stunned in white alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank at the Easter church service earlier in the day

Also in attendance was her older sister Princess Beatrice, looking gorgeous in green, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It was a momentous day for the siblings since their father Prince Andrew made his first public appearance since skipping the annual Christmas gathering in Sandringham with the royals amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Following criticism regarding his association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal withdrew from public life in November 2019.

© Instagram The royal is a devoted mum to her sons Ernest and August

Prince Andrew later paid millions of dollars to settle a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, despite his assertion that he had never met her.

Recent sighting

Eugenie attended the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, once again accompanied by her sister Beatrice, as well as her cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of son August

The royal looked elegant in a forest green Reformation dress for the motorsport event, which she styled with white trainers, sunglasses, and a raffia look bag.

Her brother-in-law, property mogul Edoardo, offered a rare insight into Eugenie and Jack's sweet relationship, sharing an image of the pair giggling as they walked along the grid together

LISTEN: Has Prince Harry met his match in Meghan?