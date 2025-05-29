Andrew McCarthy poses with rarely-seen teen daughter for special occasion that calls back to Pretty in Pink

Brat Pack star Andrew McCarthy's teen daughter is all grown up and heading out for her high school prom – but there was no pink in sight.

The Pretty In Pink actor's daughter Willow instead wore a gorgeous royal blue sleeveless silk dress with a high cowl neckline. She paired it with a shawl and a corsage.

© Andrew McCarthy Andrew McCarthy poses with his daughter Willow before prom

"My daughter Willow went to her prom tonight. She did not wear pink," Andrew quipped in the caption of the picture, shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Andrew is dad to three children: son Sam, whom he welcomed with first wife Carol Schneider, and daughters Willow and Rowan with second wife, Irish writer and director Dolores Rice.

© Getty Images Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer and Andrew McCarthy pose in costume on set for Pretty in Pink in 1986

Andrew starred in the 1986 cult classic with Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer and Harry Dean Stanton. It follows Molly's high school senior Andie Walsh and her relationships with love interest Blane McDonnagh (played by Andrew), best friend Philip F. "Duckie" Dale (Jon Cryer), and her father (Harry Dean Stanton).

In the film, Molly creates her own pink prom dress from one her father purchased and one gifted by her mentor Iona.

© Pretty In Pink Molly Ringwald in a scene from Pretty In Pink

The film was written by John Hughes who created some of the most iconic 80s films including The Breakfast Club, St Elmo's Fire, and Say Anything.

In 2024 – almost 40 years since New York Magazine famously coined the likes of Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Andrew and Emilio Estevez as the Brat Pack – they reunited for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Brats, a documentary helmed by Andrew himself, featuring all of his former co-stars and fellow Brat Packers.

Famously, many of the Brat Pack — which was a play on the Rat Pack of the 1950s and 60s – disliked the nickname, fearing the connotation of their careers; it also led to many of them deciding to stop hanging out with one another, or starring in movies together, because of it.

© Getty Images The cast of St. Elmo's Fire, left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy

Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Molly and Anthony Michael Hall were also members, as they all starred in John's films.

In 2021 Andrew released his autobiography, and revealed that although the period of his life lasted only a few short years, "it completely altered and influenced who I would become for the rest of my life".

In 1992 he entered rehab for alcohol abuse, and later revealed it had begun when he was 12-years-old.

He moved into directing, and has worked on shows including Orange is the New Black and The Blacklist, and he became a travel writer; the 2012 travel memoir, The Longest Way Home: One Man’s Quest for the Courage to Settle Down was a bestseller.