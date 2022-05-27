Demi Moore's favorite swimsuits are up to 70% off for Memorial Day - starting at just $26

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Demi Moore famously made a splash modeling Andie Swim with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout - and now you can shop the sizzling celebrity-approved swimsuits for up to 50% off on sale this Memorial Day weekend.

RELATED: Demi Moore is age-defying as she poses in a swimsuit alongside 'twin' daughters

The Riviera, more colors, was $115 now $58.50, Andie Swim

RELATED:

The big SKIMS sale is on NOW! Shop Kim Kardashian's shapewear before it sells out

The best Memorial Day sales & discount codes to shop now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andie (@andieswim)

DEMI LOVES: The Santorini, also in Blue, was $110 now $77, Andie Swim

You can even looks that Demi and her girls showed off - like the trendy cutout Santorini and bodysuit-style Malibu - on sale!

The Catalina, also in navy, was $95 now $26, Andie Swim

RELATED: 23 best swimsuits under $50 so you can stock up on swimwear

DEMI LOVES: The Malibu, also in blue and plum, was $110 now $88, Andie Swim

The Nantucket in Gingham, was $116 now $46, Andie Swim

The woman-founded swimwear brand, which Demi has invested in, also has two special discount codes you can use to get an additional up to 30% off when you stock up on bikinis and one-pieces:

Use VACAYNOW150 for 20% off orders $150+

Use VACAYNOW250 for 30% off orders $250+

There are swimsuits that have already been reduced to up to 50% off or you can shop full-priced styles, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

DEMI LOVES: The Santorini, more colors, $110, Andie Swim

MORE: Swimsuit fan? Here are 8 of Amazon's top-rated swimsuits

DEMI LOVES: The Malibu, more colors, $95, Andie Swim

DEMI LOVES: The Amalfi, more colors, $95, Andie Swim

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Last summer, Demi shared a snap of her and her daughters wearing Andie swim on Instagram, writing: "Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness.

"Especially sharing it with my daughters! It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.