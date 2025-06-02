Michelle Obama reflects on difficult milestone in family just days before daughter Sasha's 24th birthday

Michelle Obama is incredibly close to her family, and the past 12 months have been testing for her.

The former FLOTUS has been leaning on her husband Barack Obama and their daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, following the death of her beloved mother, Marian Robinson.

Over the weekend, the Becoming author reflected on the past 12 months as she marked the one year death anniversary of her mother, who passed away aged 86 on May 31.

Michelle Obama and her late mom Marian Robinson

Alongside a series of black-and-white photos of herself with her mom, Michelle opened up about her grief and how she still sees her mother in everyday life in the daily activities in her own family life.

She wrote: "We lost my mother a year ago, but somehow, it almost feels like she’s with us more and more each day. I notice it in the way I channel her when I'm giving advice to my daughters, or catching up with my brother Craig, or sitting down for dinner with Barack. She's not with us, but she is."

Michelle continued: "For me, grief hasn’t been straightforward — the way that her loss mixes together with everything I'd gained from her. Some days, the loss hits you like a wave, again and again. Some days, I'm buoyed by the strength she fostered in me. And most days, I'm just thankful to have had the chance to learn from her at all."

The star went on to write: "So if any of you out there are thinking about a loved one who’s passed on, I just want to share a bit of wisdom my mom imparted to me: You’re enough. "And I'll add a little bit of my own flavor, too: You're enough because of the people who have poured so much love and wisdom into you. And even in their absence, their light emanates through you. So whether you're hurting or rejoicing today, I hope you find a way to pour that light into someone else."

© Getty Images Michelle Obama's mom Marian helped look after Malia and Sasha during their time living in the White House

While it's a difficult time for the family, they do have reason to celebrate in the next few days, as Michelle and Barack's youngest daughter Sasha will be turning 24 on June 10.

Sasha and her sister Malia were incredibly close to their grandmother too, and Marian even moved into the White House when Barack was in office to help care for them.

© Instagram Michelle with her daughters Malia and Sasha

This time last year, Michelle paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on her birthday, sharing a rare photo of them together at a rooftop bar. In the caption, Michelle wrote: "Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you."

Barack also paid tribute to Sasha on his own Instagram feed. The former President of the United States opted to share a picture of the pair of them from Sasha's childhood.

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

In the image, Barack was sitting on the grass with Sasha leaning on his lap. "Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started!" he wrote.