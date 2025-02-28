Sasha Obama puts on leggy display while sunbathing in LA — and that's not all

Sasha Obama was soaking up the sun in Los Angeles this week when she was spotted relaxing in a grassy, public park.

The youngest daughter of former POTUS Barack and his wife Michelle took time out from her studies to catch some rays.

She showed off her long legs in denim shorts as she lay down on a blanket to relax.

Rather than shutting her eyes, Sasha opted to put her down-time to good use and began knitting.

She listened to music while creating her colorful creation as the sun beat down on her.

© BACKGRID Sasha Obama soaked up the sun while knitting

Sasha, 23, is following in her mom's footsteps regarding her passion for knitting.

Michelle revealed in her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, that the craft helped her get through the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© BACKGRID Sasha admired her handy work

She wrote: "In all my decades of staying busy, I had always presumed that my head was fully in charge of everything, including telling my hands what to do. …(K)nitting…reversed the flow. It buckled my churning brain into the back seat and allowed my hands to drive the car for a while. It detoured me away from my anxiety, just enough to provide some relief.”

Michelle later revealed she'd knitted clothes for her daughters, Sasha and Malia, 26, and also for her husband.

© Getty Images Michelle is also a keen knitter

It appears Sasha is enjoying the relief the hobby brings her too as she continues her studies at USC.

After graduating in May 2023 with a degree in sociology, Sasha was spotted back on campus last year sparking reports she was furthering her education.

Michelle confirmed her daughter's decision during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show when she spoke about her children.

© Instagram Sasha is taking after her mom

"They are amazing," she told the host. "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

Sasha lives with her sister in Los Angeles. The siblings are close but have very different personalities.

© Handout The family are close

Barack once confessed he was "afraid" of his youngest daughter!

When quizzed on the subject during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Barack said: "The reason is because Sasha is a mini Michelle, and I'm afraid of Michelle, and Sasha, having seen that, same look and the same attitude."

He continued: "Malia is more like me temperamentally. We call ourselves 'the long faces' because her face is more shaped like mine. 'The round faces' are Michelle and Sasha. And the round faces are a fiercer tribe. We're like the vegetarians—the gatherers, and they're the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them."