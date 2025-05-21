The former President and First Lady of the United States might have called The White House their main residence between 2008 and 2012, but Barack and Michelle Obama did enjoy spending time at other properties during their time in office.

When the 44th president took some well-earned rest during summer periods, Barack and his wife of 33 years would take their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, now both in their twenties, to vacation at their stunning beach house on Martha's Vineyard.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

The Obamas' oceanfront hideaway for Malia and Sasha's fun-filled summers

The Obamas previously rented the ultra-private house located on the historic Blue Heron Farm on the Massachusetts island destination for a staggering $50,000 per week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Now, the property is officially on the market for a cool $39 million.

And it's not hard to figure out why the luxurious house has such a hefty price tag.

The incredible home that Barack Obama used to rent for his family when he was in office

The home sits on 30 acres of land, meaning that the Obamas were afforded space and privacy aplenty when spending time there.

It was no doubt a brilliant place to spend their summers, particularly as Malia and Sasha, who were aged ten and eight years old respectively when their dad first became president, would have been spoilt for choice when it came to amenities to enjoy.

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle and Barack Obama previously rented a beach house on Martha's Vineyard island destination

The house is not only situated right on the ocean, offering beautiful views of the Atlantic, but it also has its own private dock.

From pictures, we can see that it also had an enormous pool, a terrace and a pool house, plus tennis and basketball courts.

© Instagram Barack and Michelle Obama's former Martha's Vineyard rental has hit the market for $39m

Their former summer house also had sprawling grounds and lawns for the girls to play on.

The house came with seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms. Also on the grounds was a guest house offering a further five bedrooms.

The Obamas' property portfolio

Barack and Michelle moved out of the White House in January 2017 after 45th president Donald Trump's first inauguration, but the couple didn't move far.

The pair remained in Washington D.C. so that their youngest, Sasha, could finish school, acquiring a mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood.

© Photo: Instagram Michelle and Barack Obama's now reside predominantly in Washington D.C.

Worth $8.1 million, the home dates back to the 1920s, with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an enormous garden and terrace, a two-car garage, and an additional courtyard for another eight to ten vehicles.

In addition to their Washington home, Barack and Michelle have kept roots in Chicago and still own a home there.

It's no doubt a sentimental tie as Michelle hails from the Illinois city, and Barack served as Illinois Senator between 1997 and 2004. The couple met at the Chicago-based law firm, Sidley Austin.