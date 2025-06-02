Judy Greer shares update on family life with husband and rarely-seen stepkids ahead of 50th birthday

Judy Greer is getting candid about her life and what era she's in, ahead of her milestone 50th birthday on July 20.

She's celebrating her big birthday by decompressing with her family. Judy shared: "I'm taking a trip with my family," per People. The actress will be enjoying a "city trip," although she didn't reveal the exact location.

Judy Greer her birthday plans ahead of her milestone 50th birthday

Judy is a proud stepmother to her husband Dean E. Johnsen's two children, Lucas and Emilee. She met the producer in 2010, thanks to a blind date that their friends set them up on, and the couple got married the following year.

After the wedding, the couple lived separately for seven years, due to residing in different cities, however, they finally moved in together in 2018. As for what it was like becoming a step-mother of two, the actress shared that it was definitely a process.

She explained: "Being a stepmom has been the greatest gift. There was a big learning curve, but it's been so awesome and fun," per Closer Weekly.

Judy is a proud stepmother to her husband Dean E. Johnsen's two children, Lucas and Emilee

Her new decade will be a calm and steady one, and the actress believes that may just be the key to contentment. She revealed: "I guess I'm kind of boring. Everything in my life is really nice and really good, and I'm really happy, so I kind of just don't want to make any changes."

Judy previously recalled that she feels "very lucky" to be a professional actress, who is thriving in her career during her 40s, thanks to the groundbreaking work that the industry has made to give a voice to middle-aged-women.

The actress expressed: "There are great directors and writers out there and so I think that we're just getting served better material than those women were when I was in my 20s."

Her new decade will be a calm and steady one, and the actress believes that may just be the key to contentment

She may be grateful for the big moves that Hollywood has made so far, however, she knows there is still progress that needs to be made.

The actress continued: "There's a long way to go. Please don't get me wrong, but it's a start and I'll take it." Regardless of what decade she's in, Judy has persistently been candid about aging and the health challenges that come with it.

Judy is looking forward to her newest decade

Judy is a founding partner of the company Wile, which is a naturopathic supplement brand, whose target audience are women who are over the age of 40, who struggle with hormone imbalances, such as the actress herself.

Through the brand, Judy hopes to focus on the demographic of women who are often "invisible," and she wants to help provide them with solutions to health problems that aren't spoken about enough.

It was through her own self-discovery journey, that she noticed there is a major gap in information for middle-aged-women.

She shared: "You just get to that age [where] you kind of get largely ignored by the medical community. You're left on your own to try to wonder, 'Why am I not sleeping? Why am I cranky? Why am I forgetful? Why am I unable to lose those five pounds from the weekend? I used to be able to do it. Why are things shifting so much? And why is no one talking to me about this,' " per The Hollywood Reporter.

Through Wile, she has a new purpose to help women in their 40s and 50s to "be as vibrant and important and happy and successful and confident as [they] were when [they] were in [their] 20s and 30s."