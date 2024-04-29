Jerry Seinfeld at 70 – his private family life with wife of 25 years Jessica explored

Happy birthday Jerry Seinfeld! The comic legend turns 70 today, April 29, and will likely spend his day with family, including his wife and children.

The actor and stand-up comic has been making the promotional rounds in the lead-up to the release of his directorial debut, Unfrosted, and his family members have come through as well.

Read on to learn more about Jerry's family life, including his love life before finding his wife, their marriage, and their three children…

© Getty Images Happy birthday, Jerry Seinfeld!

Jerry Seinfeld's love life

The Seinfeld star was first publicly known to be in a relationship with comedian and writer Carol Leifer in the mid 1980s, although the pair dated for less than a year.

However, after their break-up, they remained close friends, and she served as the inspiration for the character of Elaine Benes, even becoming a writer on Seinfeld and contributing to its massive success.

© Getty Images He dated Shoshanna Lonstein, who is nearly two decades younger, from 1993-1997

Jerry's most controversial and publicized relationship came in 1993, when he met then 17-year-old Shoshanna Lonstein in Central Park, only days after he had turned 39.

They began dating shortly after she turned 18 and were together for approximately four years, till ending things in 1997, while he was at the peak of his popularity thanks to Seinfeld. Their romance became tabloid fodder for years, however.

© Getty Images He has been married to his wife Jessica since Christmas Day 1999

The age gap in their relationship proved to be a major point of conversation, with the actor frequently defending their romance, telling People in 1994: "I am not an idiot. Shoshanna is a person, not an age. She is extremely bright. She's funny, sharp, very alert. We just get along. You can hear the click."

His wife, Jessica Seinfeld

In 1998, Jerry met Jessica Sklar, a PR executive who at the time had just newly married her then-husband Eric Nederlander from the theater-owning Nederlander family.

© Getty Images Jessica was married to someone else when the pair first met in 1998

Unaware of her marital status, the comedian asked her out, but she declined. However, she and Eric filed for divorce two months later, and she then began dating Jerry. They tied the knot on Christmas day, 1999, with comedian George Wallace as their best man.

Jessica has since made a name for herself as an author, having released five cookbooks, and is also the founder of the GOOD+ Foundation, providing essentials to families in need in New York City, boasting famous supporters like George Stephanopoulos & Ali Wentworth, Michael J. Fox, and more.

© Instagram The couple are now the proud parents of three!

Their three children, Sascha, Julian, and Shepherd

Jerry and Jessica's firstborn, their daughter Sascha Betty, was born in November 2000 (now 23 years old) and is a budding writer just like her parents.

While she was in Duke University, she helped write a sketch for the show Inside Amy Schumer's fifth season, which her mom gushed over on Instagram.

© Getty Images Their daughter Sascha has been bitten by the same comedy and writer's bug as her father

Their oldest son, Julian Kal, was born in March 2003 (now 21 years old). Just like his siblings, he has been raised Jewish, and like his older sister, he's now studying sociology at Duke University.

Their youngest, son Shepherd Kellen, was born in August 2005 (and is now 18), and has remained out of the spotlight more than his older siblings.

© Instagram Their middle child, Julian, is a student at Duke University, like his older sister before him

Jerry told Parade in an earlier interview about parenting: "I love it. I love having a family and kids and all the madness. There is no aspect of it I don't like. Even when it's horrible, I love it. I didn't realize how tired of single life I was and how ready I was for married life."

