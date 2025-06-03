Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Linda Evangelista's rarely-seen son towers over her and famous stepmother - fans react
Subscribe
Linda Evangelista's rarely-seen son towers over her and famous stepmother - fans react
Linda Evangelista posed in black blazer and tie© Getty

Linda Evangelista's rarely-seen son towers over her and famous stepmother - fans react

The model's son posed with his parents and stepmom Salma Hayek

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
13 minutes ago
Share this:

Linda Evangelista was the picture of a doting mother on Monday as her son, who largely remains out of the public eye, graduated from high school. 

Augustin James Evangelista, 18, was seen wearing a cobalt blue gown over a smart shirt and tie as he posed with his supermodel mother, 60, at the ceremony in New Jersey. Her dark hair swept off her face for a sleek look, Linda looked beautiful in a black satin skirt and cropped tweed jacket with black piping. 

On the rare occasion, Linda shared the special moment with her ex Augustin's father, Francois-Henri Pinault, and his Hollywood actress wife, Salma Hayek. 

Linda evangelista with son in blue graduation gown© Instagram
Linda's son graduated from Dwight-Englewood School

The French billionaire, who is the CEO of French luxury fashion conglomerate Kering, was a proud father in a grey suit while Augustin's stepmother and Grown Ups actress, 58, sported a linen suit.

Linda posed with her son, henri pinault and his wife Salma Hayek© Instagram
Linda posed with her son, as well as her ex and his wife Salma Hayek

"Then this happened. I’m one proud momma. Blessed blessed blessed…," Linda wrote, sharing the photos with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. 

Salma and Augustin in blue gown© Instagram
Salma and Augustin are close

Fans were quick to react to the milestone moment, offering Augustin their congratulations while commenting on their shared likeness. "Your twin! Big congrats to him!," wrote one follower.

Augustin and his dad with cigars© Instagram
Augustin and his French mogul dad celebrated with cigars

Linda's A-list pals were also keen to wish Augie (as his mother calls him) well on his graduation. "Congratulations to your handsome boy," wrote fellow 90s supermodel Helena Christensen, while fashion designer Marc Jacobs remarked: "Wonderful mom! So proud you are!! Congrats Augie."

Linda's bond with her son Augustin

Though Linda is perhaps one of the world's most recognisable models, she has insisted that her son have as regular an upbringing as possible.

Augustin Evangelista with mom Linda Evangelista© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Augustin Evangelista is the image of his mom, Linda Evangelista

"We buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed," Linda has said previously of attending concerts with Augustin. "We're fine with that. I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child."

Linda Evangelista and her son Augustin attend Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers playoff game at Madison Square Garden on May 29 2014© James Devaney
Linda and her son Augustin attended the Montreal Canadiens vs the New York Rangers playoff game in 2014

The pair live together in New York while his father and stepmother live with their daughter Valentina in London.

Linda's relationship with Augustin's stepmum Salma Hayek

Linda has spoken previously about co-parenting her son with her ex Henri and Salma. The actress even looked after Linda when she was sick during Thanksgiving 2022. 

Linda Evangelista Salma Hayek pose with linda's teen son© Getty
Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek support eachother

DISCOVER: Salma Hayek parties with daughter Valentina and stepson Augustin in Aspen, Linda Evangelista declares them 'party animals'

"Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner," Linda told Vogue. "She asked what I wanted—it was a very eclectic wish list. I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes, and she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity moms whose kids graduated in 2024

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More