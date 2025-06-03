Linda Evangelista's rarely-seen son towers over her and famous stepmother - fans react

Linda Evangelista was the picture of a doting mother on Monday as her son, who largely remains out of the public eye, graduated from high school.

Augustin James Evangelista, 18, was seen wearing a cobalt blue gown over a smart shirt and tie as he posed with his supermodel mother, 60, at the ceremony in New Jersey. Her dark hair swept off her face for a sleek look, Linda looked beautiful in a black satin skirt and cropped tweed jacket with black piping.

On the rare occasion, Linda shared the special moment with her ex Augustin's father, Francois-Henri Pinault, and his Hollywood actress wife, Salma Hayek.

© Instagram Linda's son graduated from Dwight-Englewood School

The French billionaire, who is the CEO of French luxury fashion conglomerate Kering, was a proud father in a grey suit while Augustin's stepmother and Grown Ups actress, 58, sported a linen suit.

© Instagram Linda posed with her son, as well as her ex and his wife Salma Hayek

"Then this happened. I’m one proud momma. Blessed blessed blessed…," Linda wrote, sharing the photos with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

© Instagram Salma and Augustin are close

Fans were quick to react to the milestone moment, offering Augustin their congratulations while commenting on their shared likeness. "Your twin! Big congrats to him!," wrote one follower.

© Instagram Augustin and his French mogul dad celebrated with cigars

Linda's A-list pals were also keen to wish Augie (as his mother calls him) well on his graduation. "Congratulations to your handsome boy," wrote fellow 90s supermodel Helena Christensen, while fashion designer Marc Jacobs remarked: "Wonderful mom! So proud you are!! Congrats Augie."

Linda's bond with her son Augustin

Though Linda is perhaps one of the world's most recognisable models, she has insisted that her son have as regular an upbringing as possible.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Augustin Evangelista is the image of his mom, Linda Evangelista

"We buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed," Linda has said previously of attending concerts with Augustin. "We're fine with that. I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child."

© James Devaney Linda and her son Augustin attended the Montreal Canadiens vs the New York Rangers playoff game in 2014

The pair live together in New York while his father and stepmother live with their daughter Valentina in London.

Linda's relationship with Augustin's stepmum Salma Hayek

Linda has spoken previously about co-parenting her son with her ex Henri and Salma. The actress even looked after Linda when she was sick during Thanksgiving 2022.

© Getty Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek support eachother

DISCOVER: Salma Hayek parties with daughter Valentina and stepson Augustin in Aspen, Linda Evangelista declares them 'party animals'

"Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner," Linda told Vogue. "She asked what I wanted—it was a very eclectic wish list. I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes, and she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal."