Salma Hayek shares sunkissed bikini photo courtesy of teenage daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek is relishing sun and water time with family, taking to Instagram to share one of the perks of having a kid with a knack for capturing such moments.

The actress, 57, shared a photo from one of her latest dips, captured in the beautiful sun-soaked snap adjusting her black bikini with her hair tied into braids.

She revealed that it was none other than her teenage daughter Valentina Pinault who had taken the discreet photo, captioning it: "It always helps to have a photographer in the family."

A fan sweetly commented: "Valentina is such an amazing photographer!!! Gooo girl," while another wrote: "Yea, and a helluva subject," and a third added: "You are absolutely right!"

Valentina is a fan of the creative arts, just like her mom, and turned 16 last September, which Salma shared a gushing tribute in honor of on Instagram.

Alongside a photo compilation of her favorite memories with her daughter, the Frida star wrote: "Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride and gratitude for the day you were born. Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools."

"For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage," she continued. "For filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit."

"For challenging us to grow with your depth. And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day. Happy sweet 16th Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet!"

Salma shares Valentina with her husband François-Henri Pinault. She is also a stepmom to his three other children: son François, born 1998, and daughter Mathilde, born 2001, with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère; and son Augustin James Evangelista, born 2006, with ex-girlfriend Linda Evangelista.

The mother-daughter duo jointly graced the cover of Vogue Mexico's May 2022 issue, where the teenager opened up about her love for photography and even showed off her vintage camera.

She opened up about having a career that mirrored her mother's, but not exactly. "I want different things, but I almost always move between four, I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head," she said.

"Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing."

© Getty Images Valentina attended the 2023 Oscars with her mom, wearing her gown from the 1997 ceremony

Salma shared her own thoughts on seeing her daughter express interest in becoming an actress like her, adding: "I have seen what she can do, but in the end when you act at a very young age you lose your anonymity."

"I think that on a general level, the best thing is to maintain and have a life strategy that allows you to have an artistic side, a professional side, and another as a woman, knowing that one of those things always takes a little risk."

© Getty Images The 16-year-old is keen to follow in her mom's footsteps in some way

She continued: "Each person has a different sensitivity: you have to put it together, there is really no one to tell you how to do it. It means understanding what you sacrifice, what it gives or what it takes away."

