Salma Hayek shares sun-soaked photo with stepdaughter Mathilde in honor of 23rd birthday – see her tribute

It is a special day in Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault's household: his daughter Mathilde "Tildie" Pinault is officially 23.

As the birthday girl marked her 23rd year around the sun, her stepmom made sure she was feeling celebrated, and shared a sweet tribute to her on social media.

Mathilde is the Kering owner's first and only daughter with his ex-wife, Dorethée Lepère, who François was married to from 1996 until 2004. He also shares with her 26-year-old François, plus, separately, his daughter with Salma, Valentina, 15, and a son with model Linda Evangelista, Augustin, 16.

In honor of Mathilde's birthday, Salma took to Instagram and shared a round of photos with her, starting off with a snap of the two enjoying a boat ride surrounded by bright blue waters and cliffs.

She also included a tender shot of Mathilde hugging her father, who is smiling ear-to-ear, as well as another selfie from the boat.

"Happy Birthday Tildie Tildie Tildie," Salma wrote in the caption, adding: "We love you and are so proud of the woman you've become," next to a red heart emoji.

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from Salma's fans, with one writing: "Happiest of birthdays," as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday, all the best and love in your life," and: "She's so beautiful. Happy birthday Mathilde," as well as: "Wishing her a very happy and healthy birthday."

According to her LinkedIn, Mathilde recently graduated from France's Emlyon Business School, located in Écully, Lyon, and during her time there she has focused on economic studies and social science.

© Instagram Mathilde lives in Paris

Since September of last year, she has been working as a saleswoman at a Saint Laurent store in Paris; she is also known to have an interest in professional horseback riding, which she has been doing since an early age.

© Instagram Salma is also a bonus mom to Augustin, and mom to Valentina

Her dad François-Henri has been CEO of Kering – which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, and Pomellato, among others – since 2005, as well as of investment holding company Artémis, since 2003. He also recently acquired a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, Hollywood's leading talent and sports agency, which represents the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, Billie Lourd, and Salma herself, among others.

Both Kering and its holding company were founded by his father, Françcois Pinault, in 1963. François Sr., 87, has a net worth of $31.8 billion, per Forbes, while his son, 61, reportedly has a net worth of $7 billion.

