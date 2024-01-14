Salma Hayek parties with daughter Valentina and stepson Augustin in Aspen, Linda Evangelista declares them 'party animals'

Salma Hayek hit the slopes for some skiing and some partying, and her kids joined in on the fun!

The House of Gucci actress, 57, shared a fun-filled glimpse of her family's recent vacation to celebrity hotspot Aspen in Colorado, with her husband François-Henri Pinault, their daughter Valentina Paloma, 16, and his son Augustin Evangelista, 17.

The Oscar winner and the French billionaire, 61, tied the knot in 2009, two years after they welcomed their daughter. The Kering owner welcomed his son with model Linda Evaneglista in October 2006, and is also a father to Mathilde, 23, and François, 26, who he shares with ex-wife Dorethée Lepère.

On Sunday, Salma took to Instagram to share a recap of the family's recent ski getaway, featuring a slew of sweet photos with Paloma and Augustin.

She first shared a snap of her posing with the kids atop a snowy mountain, plus a cheeky mirror selfie with Augustin, a shot of her glam ski outfit, a loved up pic with her hubby both bundled up in ski gear, and some clips of the family enjoying a party.

The doting mom captioned the post with: "POV: it's ski season," alongside a ski boot emoji, and her fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section to gush about the video montage.

Paris Hilton commented a heart-eyes emoji, as others followed suit with: "You look like the best person to be friends with," and: "Always gorgeous Salma," as well as: "This is so cute, y'all are a big happy family, love it," plus another one of her followers added: "Have fun fam, y'all stay lit."

Most notably however was a comment from Linda herself, who endearingly wrote: "My party animals," with a heart and snowflake emoji.

© Instagram Salma shared a sweet, mountain-top photo with Valentina and Augustin

Salma and Linda have always been open about their love for each other as friends and co-parents, and have made several appearances in support of each other.

Most recently, the two made a sweet appearance in a video for Salma's Instagram, where she suggested famed photographer Steven Meisel's latest photo book dedicated to Linda was the "perfect gift idea" for Christmas.

© Instagram The actress bundled up in Balenciaga ski gear

In the clip, Salma affectionately calls the Canada-native "my Linda," as the two hugged and cuddled up next to each other.

Linda then wrote in the comments section: "Thank you always my dearest Salma for your support," noting that proceeds from the book go to fund breast cancer awareness efforts.

