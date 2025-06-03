Uma Thurman enjoys rare outing with rarely-seen lookalike tween daughter

Uma Thurman was joined by her youngest daughter, tween Luna, on June 2 as the pair attended the opening night of Eurydice at the Signature Theatre.
Uma rocked an oversized black pants suit for the evening, looking effortlessly chic for the Broadway date with her daughter, who wore loose blue denim jeans and a black jersey top with an off-the-shoulder neckline.
With her mom's piercing blue eyes, strong jawline and long blonde hair, Luna is a lookalike for her mom, an American actress known for her depth and breadth of roles across romantic comedies and dramas to science fiction and action films.
Luna clearly has a love for the theater, and may follow in her eldest siblings footsteps; Luna is Uma's youngest, but she is also mom to son Levon Hawke and daughter Maya, whom she welcomed with Ethan Hawke.
Maya is an esteemed actress, best known for her role in Stranger Things, while Levon has also appeared on screen, and is set to appear in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland.
Uma welcomed Luna with former fiancé Arpad Busson – but Luna's real name is actually Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson.
Uma once told Jimmy Fallon that it was her eldest daughter, Maya, who helped to gift the baby with the long name, revealing that Maya "came up with the best excuse, which was that I probably wouldn't get to have any more children, so I just put every name that I liked into [Luna's]".
Uma has primary custody over her daughter, after she split from her former fiancé in 2014 after an on-and-off relationship dating back to 2007.
She was granted primary custody in January 2017 after a bitter court battle during which both Uma and Arpad threw accusations at the other.
“At this point, Luna has all the advantages in life,” said Justice Matthew Cooper, at the time.
"She has two parents who love her, two parents who amply provide for her."
"The only thing that’s lacking — and I hope it’s forthcoming — is that her parents can reach some sort of place in life where they can put aside their rancor and their anger against one another and can join together — never loving each other or even liking each other — at least being able to cooperate," he added.