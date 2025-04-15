Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke morphs into famous mom with bold new hair 

Uma Thurman's hair transformations over the years are almost as iconic as her film roles. From the sleek black bob in Pulp Fiction to her signature blonde waves, she's never been afraid of switching things up. But many may have forgotten her unexpected turn as a brunette in 2017, when she debuted a soft, wispy cut that was strikingly different from her usual look. Of course, this wasn’t the first time she had transitioned to the dark side – she previously rocked a rich auburn shade back in 1998 for her role in The Avengers.

It seems the 54-year-old's daughter, Maya Hawke, is following in her mom's stylish footsteps as she unveiled her darker roots on Monday. The 26-year-old attended the Broadway opening of John Proctor is the Villain at the Booth Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

© Getty Images Maya Hawke unveiled her darker hair

Maya debuted her darker locks that were tinged with a subtle auburn hue and styled into a mid-length cut with soft waves. For an effortless look, Maya accessorized with a black headband to keep her tresses out of her face.

The bold new color was teamed with a brown leather trench coat and gray midi skirt that featured a '60s pleated silhouette. The elegant look was layered over a green knitted jumper and paired with semi-sheer stockings. Maya topped off her look with a touch of high fashion as she donned a pair of patent black Prada loafers.

© Getty Images Maya Hawke at the Booth Theatre

Maya previously rocked the coveted toasted-almond hair shade that blends mid-toned blonde hue with honey and cinnamon brown. The star graced the front row of Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 during Milan Fashion Week in February. Maya oozed chic in straight-leg red pants and a simple black top. Uma's daughter draped a camel-hued leather coat over the top of her look and accessorized with a white handbag.

The Stranger Things actress opened up about her perceived nepotism during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast back in February. "There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway," she said.

© Getty Images Maya Hawke at the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Womenswear Fashion Show

"And I know that me not doing it wouldn't help anyone."

© Getty Images Uma Thurman was brunette in 2017

"I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles. It's okay to be made fun of when you're in rarefied air," she added.

"It's a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it."