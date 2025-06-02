Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea details 'nervous breakdown' as she gives family update

Mark Wahlberg's daughter Grace's beloved hobby makes her parents both very proud — but also a little nervous.

The Ted actor's youngest daughter is an avid competitive horseback rider, and her mom Rhea Durham often takes to social media to share updates on her budding equestrian career.

In addition to Grace, 15, the couple, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to daughter Ella, 21, and sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 16.

Over the weekend, Rhea took to Instagram and shared photos of Grace participating in Nilforushan Equisport Events' latest showjumping competition.

She shared several photos of Grace expertly riding her horse through various jumps, before a selfie of her watching on.

"The last pic is me watching Grace about to jump a 1.35 class for the 2nd time ever and I might be having a silent nervous breakdown," she then revealed, before maintaining that luckily "all went well."

© Instagram Grace with her beloved horse

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and congratulate Grace, with one writing: "Grace is a natural. So proud of her I love horses as well, she is one lucky little girl. Her horses are so beautiful," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "It's scarier than being out there!!! Watching my son play polo is way more nerve wracking than when I played!!! She's amazing!!!" and: "She is an amazing young lady! God bless," as well as: "Congratulations to Grace."

Grace has been competing in horseback riding competitions for several years now, and her dad Mark, during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2022, joked to host Jimmy Fallon that Grace managed to pick "the most expensive sport possible."

© Instagram Mark and Rhea are supportive of her budding equestrian career

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," he further shared at the time, adding: "She loves it … and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."

The Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Instagram Rhea with her two sons

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

© Getty Images The Wahlberg family is based in Las Vegas

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another." According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million.