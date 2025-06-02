Eric Christian Olsen appears with mini-me kids in glimpse inside family home ahead of new addition

It's an extra special time for Eric Christian Olsen and his family.

On Saturday, May 31, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum rang in his 48th trip around the sun, just as his wife Sarah Wright got to her 39th week of pregnancy with their fourth baby.

The couple has been married since 2012, and in addition to their forthcoming child, they are also parents to son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, 8, and Winter Story, 4.

In honor of Eric's special day, Sarah took to Instagram and shared a round of adorable family photos, starting off with a heartwarming video of them slow dancing as their kids eagerly watched on.

More photos followed of Eric with his mini-me children through the years, as well as of the doting dad and fellow actress from the early years of their marriage.

"Forever and ever and ever holding your hand, watching you with our babies, going on adventures and dancing in any living room as long as it's with you," the soon-to-be mom-of-four endearingly wrote.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah announced they are expecting a fourth child a month after losing their home to the Los Angeles wildfires

"Happy 48 to my dream guy," she added, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"This is so sweet," Riley Keough wrote, as Rumer Willis added: "You guys are the cutest," and others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Eric. Much Love. Thank you dear Sarah for sharing these beautiful moments with us," and: "Babes!!! Love this," as well as: "Couple goals!!!!! Happy Birthday Eric!!!"

© Instagram The actress is 39 weeks pregnant

Sarah and Eric met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole. When the couple first announced their pregnancy in February, Eric shared a selfie in which his wife's bump is in view next to his face, and joked in his caption: "We timed this little nugget peeeeeerfectly."

© Getty The couple has been married since 2012

Prior to that, Eric had taken to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute thanking everyone who had supported him and Sarah after the loss of their home, including his former co-star Daniela Ruah, who is married to his brother David Paul Olsen.

© Instagram The family is based in Los Angeles

In part inspired by Kathy Bates, who stars in Matlock, which he produced, honoring him at the Critics Choice Award after her win because of his recent family heartbreak, he wrote: "I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost — for me, that doesn't come with tears. BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers." See a trailer for Matlock below.

He then shared that his brother, Daniela and their kids had taken in "six extra adults, five kids, three dogs (two of which who [sic] wanted to murder the others) with such effortless grace."