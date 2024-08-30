Uma Thurman bonds with lookalike daughter Luna over shared hobby

Uma Thurman is a proud mom, as kids with Ethan Hawke are making waves in the industry. Her daughter Maya Hawke is an esteemed actress, best known for her role in Stranger Things, while her son Levon has also appeared on screen, and is set to appear in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland.

© Nina Westervelt Levon Hawke, Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" held at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023

But the Kill Bill actress also has a third child, her 12-year-old daughter Luna who she welcomed with former fiancé Arpad Busson.

Clearly close with her youngest child, Uma shared a rare snapshot of their mother-daughter bond — and just how much the duo look alike.

© @umathurman Instagram Uma Thurman with her daughter Luna

Taking to Instagram, Uma posted a photo on her story of herself sitting at her kitchen counter with Luna, who leaned in to kiss her mom on the cheek as they spent some time together.

The duo leaned over a beautifully hand-knitted woollen jumper, which they had clearly made together as knitting needles could be spotted in the corner of the image near Luna's painted nails. A pair of thick tortoiseshell pattern frames lay on the island, clearly belonging to the actress.

© Nina Westervelt Luna Thurman-Busson, Levon Hawke, Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" held at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.

Sharing the adorable snaps online, she included a ball of yarn emoji and a heart to share that the pair had taken up knitting together.

While people may call Uma's youngest daughter Luna, her real name is a lot longer than that: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson was born on July 12, 2012.

© Michael Loccisano Maya Hawke helped name her sister Luna

Explaining the long name, she explained that her eldest daughter played a touching role in deciding her younger sister's moniker: "[Maya] came up with the best excuse, which was that I probably wouldn't get to have any more children, so I just put every name that I liked into [Luna's]," Uma told Jimmy Fallon.

"We couldn't quite agree on the name, so we call her Luna. She's lucky that way."

© Dave Benett Uma Thurman (L) and daughter Luna Thurman-Busson attend the Formula E 2018 Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix, the double header season finale of the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, on July 15, 2018 in New York City.

Uma has primary custody over her daughter, after she split from her former fiancé in 2014 after an on-and-off relationship dating back to 2007. She was granted primary custody in January 2017.

The Motherhood actress said in 2006 that she derived a lot of joy from being a mom: "I enjoy watching my children grow and bonding with them in very fascinating ways. It’s the most basic and still one of the most profound experiences to look at your children’s faces and watch them and react to everything around them."