Robert De Niro's controversial parenting comment at 81 sparks reaction: 'She does all the work'

Robert De Niro has opened up about parenting his two-year-old daughter, Gia, and made a confession about his boundaries as a dad – and some might be surprised.

The 81-year-old actor, who is adored for his long-standing roles in movies such as Goodfellas, Taxi Driver and Heat, previously told The Sunday Times that he "doesn't do the heavy lifting" when it comes to parenting a little one.

After being asked whether he changes his daughter's diapers, he said: "No, no, but I used to. I spend my mornings watching Miss Rachel with her, and I give her the bottle."

© Courtesy of Robert De Niro Robert with his daughter, Gia, whom he welcomed in 2023 with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen

The Casino actor also said: "I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important.

"[I enjoy] all of it! With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different. I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."

© CBS Gia was born in April 2023

More recently, however, Robert gave his best words of advice when it comes to parenting.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "As long as they're not hurting themselves, doing anything destructive or anything like that, you have to support them – period. Even if you don't go with it or think that they… you have to support them. And they have to know that you support them. Always."

© Getty Images The Casino actor is a father to seven children

Meanwhile, Robert's recent and previous comments have raised eyebrows among fans, with some branding him "selfish" for having a child in his eighties, while others have suggested it was "not a smart decision."

Regardless, the Oscar-winning actor seems to have taken it in his stride. "She's just pure joy. She's two now, so as they get older and older then… you know? But it's always wonderful. Pure joy, what can I say?"

© Getty Images Robert De Niro attends 'A Bronx Tale' screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 17, 2023

Robert De Niro's bond with his seven children

In addition to his toddler daughter, Gia, the Godfather Part II actor is a father to: Drena, 57, Raphael, 48, 29-year-old twins Julian and Airyn, Elliot, 27, and Helen, 14.

Robert welcomed Raphael with his first wife, Diahne Abbott. He adopted Drena from Diahne's previous relationship.

© Gregg DeGuire The 81-year-old actor adopted his daughter, Drena, during his marriage to his first wife, Diahne Abbott

He welcomed his twins with his model ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith in 1995 via surrogacy. He then married Grace Hightower, with whom he became a dad to son Eliot, and daughter Helen Grace.

Airyn came out as transgender last month. Reacting to the news publicly, Robert said in a statement: "I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter."

Robert became a dad for a seventh time with his current girlfriend Tiffany, a martial arts instructor, in 2023. As Gia is half American and half Chinese, the Oscar winner and his partner aim to raise Gia to be bilingual.