Robert De Niro, 80, reveals his 'great joy' after grandson Leandro’s tragic death

Robert De Niro has recently shared insights into the profound impact his youngest daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, has had on him, especially in light of the heartbreaking loss of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, at the tender age of 19.

In a touching conversation with People, the 80-year-old actor reflected on the bittersweet juxtaposition of mourning and joy within his family life.

Gia, born to Robert and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, has become a beacon of light for the De Niro family, bringing immense joy amidst sorrow.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet," Robert expressed, revealing how Gia's presence has offered him solace.

© Getty Images Tiffany Chen introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert

"When I look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment," he shared, emphasizing the pure, unadulterated happiness that Gia brings to his life and the lives of his family members, including his grandchildren.

Robert's family is a blend of experiences and relationships, encompassing two children, Drena and Raphael, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott, and two more, Elliot and Helen, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

© Instagram Robert with his daughter Drena and grandson Leandro

Additionally, he has twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. This diverse family dynamic enriches the actor's life, bringing complexity and warmth to his personal narrative.

The birth of Gia in May 2023, which Robert shared with the world a month later, was a moment of significant emotional depth for him.

© Gary Gershoff Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Gershoff/WireImage)

"We are over the moon. She was brought here by love," he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings, capturing the profound affection and joy Gia's arrival has sparked. Despite the challenges that accompany parenthood, Robert embraces his role with openness and resilience, acknowledging the enduring demands and rewards it brings.

"I'm ok with it. I'm good with it," he stated to Extra, with a reflective acknowledgment that "Never gets easier."

Tragically, the De Niro family was confronted with profound grief in early July, following the untimely death of Robert's grandson, Leandro, found in a New York apartment under distressing circumstances.

© Getty Robert De Niro joined mourners at his grandson's wake

The family's sorrow was palpable, with Robert seeking privacy as they navigated their immense loss. "I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," he conveyed to Metro UK, emphasizing the family's need for solitude during such a painful time.

Leandro, aspiring to carve his own path in the entertainment industry, had shown promise with roles in A Star Is Born and Cabaret Maxime. .

