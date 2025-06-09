Jamie Oliver's fans leap to his defense with confusing photo of 'cute' son River

Jamie Oliver described his son River as "too cute" in a new photo, which left fans confused.

The celebrity chef, 50, is a doting father to five children, Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and River, eight, all of whom regularly feature on his social media.

His latest post was dedicated to his youngest son, who wore a blue velvet jumper with rainbow cuffs, white leggings and gold boots as he leaned in to kiss their pet dog.

River's long blonde curls had been fastened in space buns and topped with an oversized pink bow, and many of Jamie's followers mistook him for one of his older siblings.

© Instagram The celebrity chef described his youngest son as "too cute"

"This just popped up on my phone...a few years ago now, but too cute not to share x x. They've both grown a lot since then!" Eat Yourself Healthy author Jamie captioned the adorable picture.

Among the outpouring of love, one fan wrote: "Little Conker, along with your little girl...just adorable," which another quickly corrected.

© Ian Lawrence Jamie and Jools Oliver with their brood of five

"That's actually River. Isn't it wonderful how they have always allowed him to express himself however he wants? Makes me hopeful that there are still parents out there teaching their children that happiness is all that matters."

Defending River's outfit choice, a second remarked: "I love how they let him express himself. However, he wants. My son would also wear his hair up. He still does now at 18," and a third added: "Because Jamie is a wonderful parent, he puts his son's happiness and sense of self-expression ahead of enforced gender stereotypes.

© WireImage Jamie often shares glimpses of his family life on social media

"As a result, all of his children will grow up with acceptance, tolerance and love for others at their core, rather than judgment and negativism."

Jamie's call for change

This comes shortly after Jamie appeared in the latest episode of Kate Griggs' podcast, Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking.

The Naked Chef star has long been an advocate for helping disadvantaged kids become top chefs. Drawing from his own experiences, he is now pushing for educational reform to help dyslexic children at school.

© Instagram The Naked Chef star opened up about his and his father's experience of dyslexia

Jamie, who is also releasing a Channel 4 documentary about dyslexia, confessed: "Cooking definitely…saved me is a big word, but it really did.

"I think there is a tradition of dyslexics feeling worthless and a bit beaten by the system, so they find pleasure in things that give them pleasure, and that's making things. And so you'll probably see a pattern of arts, music, creative industries," he told Kate.

Discussing his own experience in childhood, he praised his supportive father, stating: "My dad's definitely dyslexic, and he even probably had a worse time at school than me. I know dad wasn't worried because he knew I could cook, so in his language of living and life and success, he knew I had that."