Jools Oliver shares rare photo of 'style icon' son River - and he looks so grown up

Jamie Oliver is a proud dad of five, but this weekend his wife Jools made it clear who their most fashionable child is.

The wife of The Naked Chef star, 50, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair's nine-year-old son River, while enjoying a day out at a local farm. River was seen wearing a pair of red and white gingham trousers with a pink bomber jacket and brown cowboy boots as he fed a goat.

"My style icon," doting mum Jools captioned the post.

Jamie's milestone birthday

The post came just days after TV chef Jamie celebrated his 50th birthday. To mark the occasion, Jools took to social media to share a slideshow of photo,s including moments from their family trip to the Maldives in 2023 when the couple renewed their vows after 23 years of marriage.

"Happy birthday my absolute LEGEND we love you SO much xxx and can not wait to celebrate you today," Jools wrote. "50 WOW we are so proud of everything you have achieved so far you are wonderful xxxx love you xxx."

Jamie and Jools' brood

Jamie and Jools share five children – Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and little River.

Ahead of his new hour-long Channel 4 special, titled Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution, Jamie opened up about his "very neurodiverse family" in a new interview this weekend.

Jamie revealed that he and Jools discuss their children every night in bed and have "learnt to understand that their behaviour is because they're seeing things differently" in regard to their recent diagnoses of dyslexia, ADHD and ASD (autism spectrum disorder).

"Imagine four neurodiverse people at the dinner table trying to get their point across," he said.

The chef has previously opened up about being dyslexic, being open about how his struggles made him feel "worthless" at school. Now he is on a mission to see neurodiverse people receive better support.