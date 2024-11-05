Jamie Oliver reveals family heartache as he poses with lookalike children

Jamie Oliver and his family celebrated Bonfire Night on Tuesday, however the celebrity chef admitted to a little bit of heartache for the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the father-of-five posed alongside his wife, Jools, and three of his children: Petal, 15, Buddy, 14, and River, eight. However, the star's eldest daughters, Poppy, 22, and Daisy, 21, were absent from the family photo, with Poppy travelling the world with her partner and Daisy studying at university.

WATCH: All you need to know about Jamie Oliver's family life

In the snap, Jools and their children all held sparklers, while Jamie beamed as the family enjoyed themselves. "Hope you all have a great bonfire night and get to watch some fireworks and light a sparkler or two!" he wrote. "Missing my 2 biggest girls here but they're always about in spirit! Stay safe tonight."

The star is incredibly close to his family and revealed how "emotional" he got when Poppy temporarily returning home.

© Instagram Jamie and his family are close

"I kept it quiet for two days because I was working super long days, and I knew that I couldn't take her home at a normal time and appreciate the excitement of having her back," he explained on the NewlyWeds podcast.

"So, she stayed in London, got over jet lag, freshened up, and then we took her home last night. Very emotional. Mum had no idea."

© Instagram Jamie revealed how much he misses his daughter

When Poppy embarked on her travels last year, Jools penned: "Oh my word well that was SO hard [red heart emoji] another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! It goes without saying that each and everyone one of us are going to miss you so deeply.

"I have lost my little school run/coffee mates now you and Dase have both almost flown the nest. Just be safe and happy and look after each other."

© Dave Benett Jamie and Jools are proud of their five kids

Speaking of her departure to university, Jamie confessed: "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart so long."