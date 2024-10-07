Jamie Oliver 'emotional' over big surprise from daughter Poppy

Jamie Oliver made an appearance on the NewlyWeds podcast with former Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on Monday and he revealed the most 'emotional' insight into his home life with his wife Jools and five children.

The TV chef, 49, revealed that his daughter Poppy, 22, had returned from her travels around Australia. "[It was] very emotional," the doting dad said.

© Instagram Jamie and wife Jools share five kids

"I kept it quiet for two days because I was working super long days, and I knew that I couldn't take her home at a normal time and appreciate the excitement of having her back.

© Instagram Jamie Oliver and Poppy climbing the Sydney Harbour bridge before she went travelling

"So, she stayed in London, got over jet lag, freshened up, and then we took her home last night," he added. "Very emotional. Mum had no idea."

The author of Simply Jamie, who is also a father to Daisy, 21, Petal, 15, Buddy, 14, and River, eight, also told the podcast hosts that "you’re never fully happy until they're all back again."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jamie Oliver's Family Life

Poppy's travels

Jamie and Jools' eldest daughter jetted off last October alongside her boyfriend Ben. To mark the occasion the wife of the Jamie's 15 Minute Meals star posted a sweet photo hugging her backpack-wearing daughter outside their £6 million home in Essex.

© Instagram Poppy has returned from Australia

"Oh my word well that was SO hard [red heart emoji] another milestone of parenting that I am not that into!," Jools penned. "It goes without saying that each and everyone one of us are going to miss you so deeply. I have lost my little school run/coffee mates now you and Dase have both almost flown the nest. Just be safe and happy and look after each other."

© Instagram Jools Oliver hugged Poppy tightly as she headed to the airport

The youngster was in Australia on her 22nd birthday. The Naked Chef host shared the sweetest carousel of family photos captioned: "I can’t believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia…have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I’m gutted we can’t be with you in Sydney today celebrating."

© instagram Poppy graduated from Leeds University

Jamie's daughter flies the nest

Jamie has also previously opened up about his struggles with his eldest flying the nest. "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart so long," he confessed, though Jamie added that knowing Poppy is "joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard-working young lady" makes the distance worth it.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools with baby Poppy

Their 21-year-old Daisy has also left home to head off to university to train to become a nurse.

It is not the first time that Jamie has had distance from his family. He revealed on the NewlyWeds podcast that when they were in their late teens he maintained a long-distance relationship with his then-girlfriend Jools.

© William Conran - PA Images Jools and Jamie met in school

DISCOVER: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools look unrecognisable in unseen photo from 'first holiday' together

"It was a very exciting time. We were good friends and then halfway through, she left and worked in Japan for three months, so that was tough," the Jamie: What to Eat This Week host remembered. "I used to fax her everyday. Also, I'm dyslexic and I can't write, so she literally had to decode my romantic drivel."

NewlyWeds is available on all podcast providers.