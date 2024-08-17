Jamie Oliver is such a doting dad to daughter Petal in heartwarming photo

Jamie Oliver enjoyed a day on the waves with his youngest daughter, Petal, 15, on Saturday and the sweet moment was captured by doting mum Jools.

The mum-of-five took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the father-daughter duo on the river with Jamie steering an orange boat. The doting dad had his arm wrapped around his daughter as they gentled sailed down a gentle river, with Jools in the back.

It's unclear whether the trio were joined by other members of the family, including their two young sons Buddy, 13, and River, eight, but the former model shared a blue heart emoji over the sweet image.

Petal still lives at home with her famous parents, although her older sisters have since flown the nest, and it's clear that she enjoys a sweet bond with both her mother and father.

© Instagram Jamie and Petal enjoyed time out on a boat

Earlier this year, Jamie shared the sweetest photo of his girl, back when she was a youngster, and she looked identical to her glamorous mum.

To mark the teen's 15th birthday, the dad-of-five shared a photo of the duo indulging in a hot chocolate straight from the pan. Petal looked so sweet in a duffle coat with a bow in her brunette locks, looking the double of her mother Jools, 49. Meanwhile, Jamie wore a burgundy coat and orange jumper.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools dote on their family

In her tribute, mum Jools penned: "Happy 15th birthday beautiful little number 3. So proud to be your mum. I treasure our many trips in the car especially to the CO-OP. The many times you have made me laugh till I cry and your deep wonderful writing," she continued. "We all love you so much and can not wait to celebrate you today."

The family of seven lives in a gorgeous £6 million Essex mansion named Spains Hall. The sprawling property boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and even a great hall. The grounds also feature an additional six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.