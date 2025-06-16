Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariska Hargitay honors 'hero' Mickey Hargitay after revelation he's not her biological father
Mariska Hargitay and father Mickey Hargitay attend the 2004 American Women in Radio & Television Gracie Allen Awards gala at the New York Hilton Hotel June 22, 2004 in New York City© Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay shares tribute to 'hero' Mickey Hargitay after revelation he's not her biological father

The Law & Order: SVU star was born out of her mom Jayne Mansfield's relationship with Nelson Sardelli

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Mariska Hargitay will always consider Mickey Hargitay her father, and moreover, her "hero."

The Law & Order: SVU star recently made the bombshell revelation that the late actor and bodybuilder, long believed to be her father, is not her biological father, but rather Nelson Sardelli, with whom her mom Jayne Mansfield had a brief relationship.

The actress first learned that it is instead the Las Vegas entertainer — who is still alive today — who is her father when she was about 25 years old, but didn't publicly share it until the premiere of her directorial debut, a documentary on her mother, My Mom Jayne.

In honor of Father's Day in the US on Sunday, June 15, Mariska took to Instagram and shared a tribute to Mickey, who passed away in 2006, almost 20 years after Mariska learned he wasn't her father.

She shared three throwback photos with Mickey, one of her as a child, another of them at her 2004 wedding to husband Peter Hermann, and a third of the two at the Gracie Allen Awards Gala the same year.

"Happy Father's Day to my first hero, my cheerleader, and the man who taught me love, strength, gentleness, commitment and devotion," Mariska wrote in her caption.

Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson, Mickey Hargitay as Michael on law & Order: SVU in 2003© Getty
Mickey on a 2003 episode of Law & Order: SVU

She continued: "Mickey Hargitay wasn't just Mr. Universe — he was my universe. Thank you, Dad, for your love. Your strongest muscle was your heart," and concluded with: "I miss you every day. I carry you with me. ALWAYS and FOREVER."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and flood it with support. "I have a whole new deep respect for Mickey Hargitay after seeing your film!!! And even more for your courage!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Father's Day to your dad, I'm sure he was an amazing dad," and: "Happy Father's Day to him! Sending you extra love today," as well as: "Beautiful. I love that you had this wonderful man who loved you unconditionally regardless of circumstance."

photo of mariska hargitay as a child with mom janye mansfield© Instagram
Mariska was three when Jayne passed away

In the documentary about Jayne, who died in 1967 when Mariska was three years old, Mariska recalled realizing that Nelson might be her father. "It was like the floor fell out from underneath me," she said, adding: "Like my infrastructure dissolved."

Mickey Hargitay Jr., Nelson Sardelli, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Hargitay, Zoltan Hargitay, Peter Hermann and Jayne Marie Mansfield attend the "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City© Getty
Nelson as well as Mariska's siblings attended the New York premiere of My Mom Jayne

Though Mickey denied it when asked, and they proceeded not to talk about it, eventually Mariska went to meet Nelson when he was performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

photo of mariska hargitay and peter hermann with their children in black tie at my mom jayne tribeca festival premiere© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Mariska with her husband and kids

He was moved to tears, and she told Vanity Fair that he told her: "I've been waiting 30 years for this moment."

They have since maintained a close relationship, and she is also close with his two other daughters, all of whom appear in My Mom Jayne.

