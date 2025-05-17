Mariska Hargitay makes incredibly rare appearance with children after sharing shocking family secret

"Tonight I’m celebrating the power that film has for me to remember — somebody I didn’t have the good fortune to know or grow up with," she told the crowds at the festival.
Mariska, 61, looked stunning in a bold dark pink sequin gown with a black silk bardot neckline.
She accessorized with silk black gloves, and wore her hair swept to one side to show off the gorgeous drop earrings she was wearing.
August, 18, and 13-year-old Andrew looked dapper in black tuxedos, matching their dad, while Amaya, 14, rocked a sweet black dress with diamante detailing, a black cropped blazer and kitten heels.
Law & Order: SVUactress Mariska and Peter welcomed their first son, August, in 2006 and five years later, in April 2011, they adopted their daughter Amaya.
Six months later, in October, the couple adopted their son Andrew.
Mariska and Peter first met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when he was guest starring as defense attorney Trevor Langan.
The husband and wife duo keep their private life away from the spotlight and in 2023 the family stepped out for one of their first public appearances for the Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala in 2023.