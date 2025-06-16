Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter shares adorable Father's Day message to Jay-Z

Beyoncé's family are incredibly supportive of each other and every night of the Cowboy Carter tour, Jay-Z has been in the audience, along with her mom, Tina Knowles.

The show is truly a family affair, as not only is Bey on stage, but her daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, eight, have special roles too.

Rumi has been stealing the show every night with her freestyle moves during Beyoncé's song, Protector, which was written for her children.

Rumi Carter paid a special tribute to Jay-Z on stage ahead of Father's Day

And after the song had come to an end on June 14, Rumi paid a special tribute to her dad in the audience - which happened to be a day before Father's Day.

The little girl threw up the roc sign, which is Jay-Z's famous hand symbol. One Instagram user, Beyxkelly, even captured the rapper's reaction to seeing his daughter's tribute.

© NFL Rumi with her dad Jay-Z and big sister Blue Ivy

Jay - who was standing up in the VIP box while seeing his family perform - could be seen beaming while throwing the roc sign back at Rumi.

At the end of the show, Beyoncé made the same hand gesture as she wished her husband a happy father's day. Blue Ivy has made the same gesture herself on several occasions during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

© HELLO! Beyoncé with her family in a throwback photo

It's been a busy time for Rumi, who celebrated her eighth birthday on June 13, along with her twin brother, Sir.

On June 12, Beyoncé paid tribute to her twins on stage, as she asked the crowd to wish them a happy birthday at the end of Rumi's performance.

Rumi is loving being on stage and had begged her mom to let her join her and Blue on the tour. Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, recently revealed that her granddaughter had the sweetest response when asked about how it feels being cheered on stage. "It feels powerful," Rumi replied.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z are couple goals

The Matriarch author - who is in the crowds every night supporting her daughter and grandchildren - also recently re-posted a clip of the eight-year-old from night four of the tour, where Rumi was seen strutting out onto the stage in a confident manner.

She wrote: "She said, 'Oh, we walkin'? Say less. It’s giving big sis energy in training. "The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move… you can tell she's taking notes.

© Instagram Beyoncé with her twins Rumi and Sir when they were babies

"She doesn't just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too! Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I'm so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.. she really did straight out there.

"One day she's gonna cut loose and walk down the runway one day you watch!! Rumi is also a great songwriter already! She will be a force to be reckoned with just wait!"