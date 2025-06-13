Rumi and Sir Carter steal the show as mom Beyonce pauses show for special tribute

Beyonce interrupted her fourth Cowboy Carter show in London on Thursday for a very special tribute to her twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

The 43-year-old enlisted the help of her adoring crowd to wish her twins a happy eighth birthday – and they were only too happy to oblige.

Happy birthday, Rumi & Sir

In a clip shared on social media, Beyonce stands on stage with birthday girl Rumi and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

As Beyonce addresses the crowd, Blue can affectionately be seen cupping her sister's chin as she beams with pride over the special moment.

"Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi," the proud mom said as the crowd followed suit. "Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you," she added as her fans continued to cheer.

Rumi looked ecstatic over the sweet moment and could be seen smiling and laughing before burying her face in her mom's chest for a quick embrace.

While Blue has been a fixture on Beyonce's recent tours, Rumi has been added to the lineup on the Cowboy Carter tour.

© HELLO! Rumi has been a fixture on the Cowboy Carter tour

She begged her mom to let her join her and Blue on the tour, and every night when she comes out on stage, she's been known to wave to the crowds.

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, recently revealed that her granddaughter had the sweetest response when asked about how it feels being cheered on stage. "It feels powerful," Rumi replied.

The Matriarch author recently re-posted a clip of the eight-year-old from the tour, where Rumi was seen strutting out onto the stage in a confident manner.

© Instagram Rumi begged to join her mom's tour

She wrote: "She said, 'Oh, we walkin'? Say less. It’s giving big sis energy in training. "The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move… you can tell she's taking notes.

"She doesn't just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too! Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I'm so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.. she really did straight out there.

"One day she's gonna cut loose and walk down the runway one day you watch!! Rumi is also a great songwriter already! She will be a force to be reckoned with just wait!"

© Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Sir prefers to stay out of the spotlight

Rumi has been seen more and more in public lately, while her brother has remained out of the public eye.

While Beyonce and Jay-Z rarely talk about their children in order to protect their privacy, Tina has given several insights into his personality in the past, revealing that he's very different from his sisters who enjoy the limelight.

When they were just one, Tina gave an incredible insight into their characters, and it doesn't sound as if it's changed much today either. "The girl is just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad," she said.

© Instagram Beyonce's children are developing their own talents

In 2024, she told E! News: "Sir is very quiet," noting that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion.

"He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.