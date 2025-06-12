Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, have a very important day coming up – their eighth birthday.

The famous couple, who wed in 2008, are already parents to 13-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, but delighted the world when they announced in early 2017 that they were expecting twins.

Beyoncé posted an iconic and ethereal photo of her cradling her baby bump surrounded by flowers on Instagram to share the news. It became the most liked photo ever on the social media platform.

The younger two of the Carter kids will celebrate their birthday on June 13, and the little ones have had some big changes recently, so their special day might feel a bit different from previous years.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins will turn eight years old on June 13

Why Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir's birthday is extra momentous this year

Rumi and Sir are currently in the UK with their famous parents and big sister Blue Ivy, while mom Beyoncé continues the London leg of her current tour.

Rumi Carter will celebrate her birthday this week after stepping out into the spotlight recently on her mom Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour

Not only are the twins thousands of miles away from home as they celebrate turning eight years old, but, for Rumi in particular, it's the first birthday that could be marked in a very public way amid the little one stepping into the spotlight in recent times.

Just like her big sister two years prior on the Renaissance tour, Rumi made her stage debut during her mom's showstopping Cowboy Carter concerts this year.

© Beyoncé Beyoncé and her daughter Rumi Carter on the Cowboy Carter Tour

When the tour kicked off in Los Angeles at the end of April, Beyoncé's youngest daughter stepped out on the enormous stage for the first time during the song 'Protector' in the most heartwarming moment.



Since then, Rumi has appeared on stage at every show and has grown in confidence each time – delighting fans by wearing adorable outfits, including a hat and western-style boots, of course, waving at the audience, and even singing along with her mom.

As Rumi is now a staple part of the show, fans and dedicated members of the BeyHive have been attempting to start a trend online that encourages concert-goers in London to gather together to sing Happy Birthday to Rumi and Sir (who will likely be backstage) to mark their special day.

© Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé holds her son Sir in a snippet from "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"

Beyoncé will return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, June 12 and Saturday, June 15, so it's possible that the audience could serenade the little ones on either of those dates.

Although Sir won't be on stage, BeyHive members posting online have been insisting on making happy birthday signs that feature his name to make sure he is included, too.

Not only might Rumi get a heartwarming surprise from fans, but it's also been reported that the whole Carter family have changed their base in the UK for when they're in town.

© CBS via Getty Images Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2 in California

While the family of five, who are no strangers to London, typically reside at the swanky Corinthia hotel when they're in the English capital, it was reported by MailOnline that the Carters had instead chosen to hire a private mansion in the Cotswolds during their stint in the UK.

Meanwhile, since Beyoncé is not performing on the day of her twins' birthday, we imagine they'll spend the entire day together as a family in private, in a celebration no doubt filled with joy and plenty of fun for Sir and Rumi.