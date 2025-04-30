Beyoncé's rarely-seen son Sir did make an appearance during Cowboy Carter Tour like his sisters — here's where

Beyoncé finally kicked off the long-awaited Cowboy Carter Tour on April 28 at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium, receiving immense praise from fans and critics alike.

The energetic show ran for nearly three hours and featured over 40 songs spanning her discography, including most of Cowboy Carter, with the earliest being her solo debut, 2003's "Crazy in Love."

A constant fixture throughout the show was none other than her daughter Blue Ivy, with the 13-year-old showing off her impressive dance moves several times during heavily choreographed segments.

© Good Morning America/ABC Blue and Rumi were featured during the "Cowboy Carter Tour"

She also wore many impressive outfits created just for her, standing tall beside her mom while being present to support her little sister, seven-year-old Rumi.

While Blue made her own concert debut at the Renaissance Tour in 2023, this was Rumi's first onstage appearance, running into her mother's arms while she sang "PROTECTOR" and embracing her older sister as well. Check out Blue's own Renaissance appearance below…

WATCH: Blue Ivy performs on stage with Beyoncé at the Renaissance Tour in NYC

Meanwhile, Rumi's twin brother Sir remained out of the spotlight as usual, with the quieter twin preferring to keep away from the public eye compared to his sisters, but he was able to make his own appearance in the show as well.

The blink-and-you-miss-it appearance happened to be during a video section during the show, when Beyoncé shared several home movies featuring members of her family. And one particularly adorable segment featured a photo of her holding her two baby twins in her arms.

So far, the Cowboy Carter Tour has 31 more scheduled shows, returning to SoFi on May 1 for the second of their five shows before turning its attention to the rest of the country.

© Instagram Sir did make his own special cameo in a home video montage during the show

Spread over seven acts, the tour will hit Chicago and New York/New Jersey before going international, with six concerts in London and three in France, before coming back Stateside and closing out on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.

While the tour's 32 shows is a step down from the 56 shows that the Renaissance Tour played, 10 more concerts were added from the date of announcement in February alone.

Rumi has made her public presence known more so in the last two years, thanks to her now-standard pilgrimage to the Super Bowl with her dad Jay-Z and older sister, plus her featured turn on "PROTECTOR" marking her musical debut.

© Gayle King/Instagram Blue Ivy's tall frame and impressive dance moves captured the attention of concertgoers as well

Sir remains firmly out of the spotlight, although last year, his doting grandmother Tina Knowles shared some deeper insight into the twins' differing personalities.

"Rumi is amazing — an amazing artist, painter and creator," she told E! News. "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion."

© Getty Images The teen recreated several of her segments from the performance now dubbed as "Beyoncé Bowl"

Sir, on the other hand, is "very, very smart," with the Matriarch author also noting: "Sir is very quiet," saying he "does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much" as the rest of his family. Although she couldn't have been prouder of seeing her youngest granddaughter venture into the world of country music with her mother.

"We're from Texas," Tina said. "We've been part of that culture for a long time and I was very excited about it."