Joss Stone welcomes her fourth child and the name is adorable!

Joss Stone is floating on a cloud of baby joy once more, as the chart-topping soul singer has announced the arrival of her fourth child, a daughter named Nalima Rose.

Taking to Instagram on Monday 17 June, the 38-year-old Grammy winner shared the happy news with her fans, posting a tender photo of herself cradling her newborn. The image radiated warmth and serenity, with Joss glowing in a cosy, makeup-free moment, a picture of pure motherhood bliss.

"Happy #mummymondays. Welcome our beautiful Nalima Rose to the world. We are so in love," she captioned the post.

The news has delighted fans across the globe, as the much-loved singer continues to embrace her most cherished role yet, as a mum.

© Instagram Joss cuddles her new baby girl

A full and happy home

Little Nalima Rose is the newest addition to the growing Stone-DaLuz household. Joss and her husband, American musician Cody DaLuz, are already proud parents to daughter Violet, born in 2021, two-year-old son Shackleton, and one-year-old son Bear, whom the couple adopted in early 2024.

It’s a bustling, joy-filled family unit, and one that Joss says she and Cody dreamed of from the very beginning of their relationship.

© THOMAS BROOKER Joss has 4 kids

Speaking to People last December, the Right to Be Wrong singer opened up about their adoption journey, describing it as one of the most meaningful experiences of their lives.

"It's so amazing to actually finally be here, to have him here, because we have wanted to adopt for so long," she said of baby Bear’s arrival. "When I first met Cody, that was what we spoke about in the first few weeks of us talking."

© HELLO! Joss Stone holding her newborn son Bear

A surprise blessing

Just as the couple were settling into life as a family of five, life had another surprise in store — and it came in the form of two little pink lines.

Joss revealed her pregnancy with Nalima in December 2024, just weeks after Bear’s adoption was finalised. In a sweet and emotional video titled ‘The one where mummy finds out’, the singer is seen holding a positive pregnancy test, her eyes wide and mouth agape with joyful disbelief.

“Honestly. Shocked was an understatement,” she wrote in the caption. “Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!!!! Maybe we should call the Less is More tour the Preggo Tour.”

The post, filled with humour and heart, captured everything fans love about Joss — her authenticity, her boundless energy, and her ability to find magic in the everyday.

Motherhood and music in harmony

While juggling four young children might seem overwhelming to many, Joss appears to be thriving in the chaos of family life. In fact, she’s found a rhythm that blends motherhood with music — a harmony that continues to shape both her sound and her spirit.

Over the past few years, the Super Duper Love songstress has made a triumphant return to the stage, touring internationally and releasing heartfelt tracks inspired by her family. Her Instagram is filled with behind-the-scenes glimpses of life on the road, breastfeeding between shows, rehearsing with toddlers dancing nearby, and even naming her tour around the realities of motherhood.

“My fans are so understanding,” Joss shared during a live Q&A earlier this year. “If I have to change a nappy before the encore, they’re totally fine with that!”

© THOMAS BROOKER Joss, who met husband Cody DaLuz on her world tour in 2020, is mother to Violet, four, Shackleton, two, and their seven-month-old adopted son Bear

A Nashville love story

Joss and Cody’s romance is as modern as it is sweet. The couple met in 2020 and quickly bonded over their shared values, love of music, and desire to build a family. They married in 2023 during a heartfelt Nashville ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, a moment Joss later described as “the happiest day of my life.”

Though they’ve kept much of their relationship private, the love between the pair is evident in every family photo and candid video they post, often filled with sleepy cuddles with their children.

Cody, a supportive partner and doting father, has been by Joss’s side through every milestone.

Rooted in love

In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming, Joss’s family journey offers a gentle reminder of what really matters. From her humble beginnings as a teenage soul sensation in Devon, to her Grammy wins and global fame, Joss has always followed her heart — and now, it’s leading her through one of the most beautiful chapters of her life.

Her recent posts have been filled with heartfelt messages about parenthood, including the joys and the challenges. “It’s not always easy,” she admitted in a recent story. “But every cuddle, every giggle, every little hand grabbing mine — it’s worth it.”

She also shared her deep gratitude to the fans who have supported her as she balances the demands of being a performer and a mum. "You’ve let me bring my babies on tour, you’ve cheered me on when I was exhausted, and you’ve been part of this wild, wonderful ride. Thank you for loving me through all of it."