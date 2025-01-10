Celebrities expecting babies in 2025 – Megan Fox, Gisele Bundchen, Jennifer Lawrence, more

2025 is set to be an emotional year for many famous faces as they prepare to welcome the pitter-patter of tiny feet into their households.

Several stars announced their pregnancies towards the end of last year and it won't be long before their due date nears, welcoming more A-List babies into the world.

From Megan Fox and Jennifer Lawrence to Jason Kelce and Milo Ventimiglia – see below the celebrities expecting babies in 2025…

1/ 9 © Lester Cohen Megan Fox Megan Fox announced in November 2024 that she is pregnant with her fourth child – and her first with on-off boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Megan announced her news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her cradling her baby bump while covered in a black liquid; she also shared a second picture of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, including song lyrics from MGK's track "Last November," which references their past pregnancy loss.

2/ 9 © Amy Sussman Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with her husband Cooke Maroney. The star's rep confirmed the news in October 2024 after she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a slightly visible baby bump. She has since made several public appearances displaying her blossoming bump, including in December at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala.

3/ 9 © Theo Wargo Gisele Bundchen Gisele Bundchen is expecting her third child and her first with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente. While the supermodel has remained quiet about her pregnancy, she was pictured cradling her growing baby bump at the end of December while posing for photos on the beach.

4/ 9 © Instagram Amber Heard Amber Heard is expanding her family and confirmed in December 2024 that she is expecting a sibling for her daughter Oonagh Paige. "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige," a spokesperson confirmed to People.

5/ 9 © Instagram Brittany Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany will soon welcome their third child after announcing her pregnancy in July 2024. The couple shared a sweet Instagram video of their daughter Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, taking part in a photoshoot with the sonogram. "Round three, here we come," they captioned the clip. They revealed one week later that they are having a baby girl.



6/ 9 © Getty Images Joss Stone Joss Stone announced in December 2024 that she is pregnant with her fourth child. The announcement came just weeks after she and her husband, Cody DaLuz, adopted a baby boy. In a heartfelt video shared with her followers on Instagram, Joss revealed the unexpected twist in her growing family’s journey, describing it as nothing short of miraculous. "Honestly, shocked was an understatement," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed! Maybe we should call the 'Less is More' tour the preggo tour."

7/ 9 © RB/Bauer-Griffin Milo Ventimiglia Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano shared the joyful news in September 2024 that they are expecting their first child. Jarah shared the news on Instagram, captioning a photo of her on a surfboard cradling her bump: "Baby on board!" Sadly, the couple will have to rebuild their family home after their Malibu property burned to the ground in the LA wildfires in January 2025.

8/ 9 © Shutterstock Jason Kelce Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are expecting their fourth child this year – another girl. They announced their happy news via Instagram in November with a photo of their three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, wearing matching pink sweaters embroidered with "big sister" on them. While Wyatt had her hands over her ears in the photo and Bennett was in tears, Elliotte shared a big grin with the camera. "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie captioned the post. "At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"