Star Wars Day: 10 Star Wars gifts to surprise film fans with on May 4

There’s a whole new legion of Star Wars fans thanks to Disney+, which means even more people to celebrate May 4th – officially, Star Wars Day!
Fans of the iconic George Lucas film franchise crowned May 4th as the day to celebrate all things Star Wars, whether you’re an original trilogy boomer or a newbie who binge-watched The Mandalorian the minute it hit your TV.
Celebrating Star Wars Day should surely include a movie-marathon, from the Skywalker Saga to beyond, and there’s even more fun ways to mark May 4th with a slew of Star Wars merchandise. Of course, there’s the classic fan favourites including action figures, costumes and your own lightsaber, but there’s so many fun Star Wars gifts too – from LEGO Star Wars to a Star Wars waffle maker and Stormtrooper decanter. How fancy!
If you’re going to celebrate, why not do it in the right way? As Yoda would say, “do or do not, there is no try.”
How I chose the best gifts for Star Wars fans
- Theme: Naturally, these are all gifts with a Star Wars theme, from the original classics to the newer series.
- Delivery time: These gifts can all be delivered by or on May 4th with standard, next day and express delivery options.
- Trusted brands: I've chosen Star Wars gifts from brands we at HELLO! personally trust.
- Price: It's incredible how much some of the more collectible Star Wars merchandise pieces can cost! So to keep that in mind, I've chosen the more affordable Star Wars gifts on the market to show you don't have to spend a fortune to indulge in Star Wars Day.
Shop the best Star Wars gifts ahead of May 4:
Star Wars LEGO Set
- Ages 10+
- 732 pieces
- Delivery: Standard delivery £3.95, or free on orders over £50
- Returns: Within 35 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This year, Star Wars LEGO celebrates 25 years of collaborating and there's new LEGO Star Wars sets dropping on May 1. I think this is a cute one, with six Phantom Menace characters to build."
Star Wars Waffle Maker
- Non-stick coating
- Makes one waffle printed with baby Yoda
- Delivery: Free delivery
- Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "What Star Wars fan wouldn't get a kick out of making their own baby Yoda printed waffles? The non-stick coating means you'll get perfect waffles, every time."
Star Wars Mug
- Inspired by the Star Wars Life Day orb
- Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50
- Returns: Free returns within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "If in doubt, a mug always goes down well as a gift, and this is for the true Star Wars fan. Inspired by the Star Wars Life Day orb, a traditional symbol carried by Wookiees during their celebrations."
Star Wars Book
- 256 page hardback book
- Discover the mystery behind 100 unique items from Star Wars
- Delivery: From £3.99 for standard delivery
- Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This book delves into the Lucas film archive to discover the story behind 100 iconic Star Wars objects, from Darth Vader's mask to the legendary Skywalker lightsaber."
Star Wars Money Box
- Measures H16.5cm
- Delivery: Free home delivery or free instore collection
- Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This money bank with R2D2, the famous droide, will delight the kids and adults alike."
Star Wars Game
- Family card game
- Delivery: £3.95 for standard delivery, or free on orders over £50
- Returns: Within 60 days
Editor's note: "How cute is this Star Wars game, with a fluffy Chewie? The card game, ideal for 2-5 players, is easy enough for kids to follow and fun enough for the whole family."
Personalised Star Wars gift
- 3D printed custom name plate in the style of Star Wars
- Delivery: £15.95 to UK / free in US
- Returns: Not accepted
Editor's note: "For the Star Wars fan who has everything, gift them this personalised Star Wars style nameplate. Have whatever you'd like, like a name, nickname or phrase, created in the Star Wars font."
Star Wars T-shirt
- Available in sizes S - 4XL
- Delivery: £2.99 for standard delivery
- Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "There's hundreds of Star Wars tops and tees to choose from, but I think this is a very cool, understated design that any Star Wars fan would appreciate."
Star Wars Cufflinks
- Can be engraved at an extra cost
- Delivery: Free standard delivery
- Returns: Not specified
Editor's note: "For the smarter Star Wars fan, these cufflinks are ideal. They can be engraved with a special message or initial, at an extra cost, and feature the Death Star etched onto cherry wood."
Baby Yoda Light
- Battery operated lamp
- Stands 12cm tall
- Delivery: £1.99 for standard delivery
- Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "How adorable is this baby Yoda light? Fans of The Mandalorian will fall in love with this LED light, sweet!"