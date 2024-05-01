Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Star Wars Day 2024: 9 best Star Wars gifts to surprise film fans with on May 4
Star Wars Day: 10 Star Wars gifts to surprise film fans with on May 4

May the fourth be with you with these cool Star Wars gifts

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
There’s a whole new legion of Star Wars fans thanks to Disney+, which means even more people to celebrate May 4th – officially, Star Wars Day!

Fans of the iconic George Lucas film franchise crowned May 4th as the day to celebrate all things Star Wars, whether you’re an original trilogy boomer or a newbie who binge-watched The Mandalorian the minute it hit your TV.

Celebrating Star Wars Day should surely include a movie-marathon, from the Skywalker Saga to beyond, and there’s even more fun ways to mark May 4th with a slew of Star Wars merchandise. Of course, there’s the classic fan favourites including action figures, costumes and your own lightsaber, but there’s so many fun Star Wars gifts too – from LEGO Star Wars to a Star Wars waffle maker and Stormtrooper decanter. How fancy!

If you’re going to celebrate, why not do it in the right way? As Yoda would say, “do or do not, there is no try.”

How I chose the best gifts for Star Wars fans

  • Theme: Naturally, these are all gifts with a Star Wars theme, from the original classics to the newer series.
  • Delivery time: These gifts can all be delivered by or on May 4th with standard, next day and express delivery options.
  • Trusted brands: I've chosen Star Wars gifts from brands we at HELLO! personally trust.
  • Price: It's incredible how much some of the more collectible Star Wars merchandise pieces can cost! So to keep that in mind, I've chosen the more affordable Star Wars gifts on the market to show you don't have to spend a fortune to indulge in Star Wars Day.

Shop the best Star Wars gifts ahead of May 4:

  1. 1/10

    LEGO Star Wars The Phantom Menace Set

    LEGO Phantom Menace

    Star Wars LEGO Set

    • Ages 10+
    • 732 pieces
    • Delivery: Standard delivery £3.95, or free on orders over £50
    • Returns: Within 35 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This year, Star Wars LEGO celebrates 25 years of collaborating and there's new LEGO Star Wars sets dropping on May 1. I think this is a cute one, with six Phantom Menace characters to build."

  2. 2/10

    Uncanny Brands Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu (Baby Yoda) Waffle Maker

    Star Wars Waffle Maker

    Star Wars Waffle Maker

    • Non-stick coating
    • Makes one waffle printed with baby Yoda
    • Delivery: Free delivery
    • Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "What Star Wars fan wouldn't get a kick out of making their own baby Yoda printed waffles? The non-stick coating means you'll get perfect waffles, every time."

  3. 3/10

    Disney Store Star Wars Life Day Mug

    Disney Store Star Wars Life Day Mug

    Star Wars Mug

    • Inspired by the Star Wars Life Day orb
    • Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50
    • Returns: Free returns within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "If in doubt, a mug always goes down well as a gift, and this is for the true Star Wars fan. Inspired by the Star Wars Life Day orb, a traditional symbol carried by Wookiees during their celebrations."

  4. 4/10

    Star Wars 100 Objects Book

    Star Wars 100 Objects Book

    Star Wars Book

    • 256 page hardback book
    • Discover the mystery behind 100 unique items from Star Wars
    • Delivery: From £3.99 for standard delivery
    • Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This book delves into the Lucas film archive to discover the story behind 100 iconic Star Wars objects, from Darth Vader's mask to the legendary Skywalker lightsaber."

  5. 5/10

    Star Wars R2D2 Money Box

    Star Wars Money Box

    Star Wars Money Box

    • Measures H16.5cm
    • Delivery: Free home delivery or free instore collection
    • Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This money bank with R2D2, the famous droide, will delight the kids and adults alike."

  6. 6/10

    Star Wars Don't Upset The Wookiee! Card Game

    Star Wars Don't Upset The Wookiee! Card Game

    Star Wars Game

    • Family card game
    • Delivery: £3.95 for standard delivery, or free on orders over £50
    • Returns: Within 60 days

    Editor's note: "How cute is this Star Wars game, with a fluffy Chewie? The card game, ideal for 2-5 players, is easy enough for kids to follow and fun enough for the whole family."

  7. 7/10

    Star Wars Personalised Nameplate

    Star Wars Nameplate

    Personalised Star Wars gift

    • 3D printed custom name plate in the style of Star Wars
    • Delivery: £15.95 to UK / free in US
    • Returns: Not accepted

    Editor's note: "For the Star Wars fan who has everything, gift them this personalised Star Wars style nameplate. Have whatever you'd like, like a name, nickname or phrase, created in the Star Wars font."

  8. 8/10

    Star Wars Jedi Cubist Trooper Helmet Black T-Shirt

    Star Wars Jedi Cubist Trooper Helmet Black T-Shirt

    Star Wars T-shirt

    • Available in sizes S - 4XL
    • Delivery: £2.99 for standard delivery
    • Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "There's hundreds of Star Wars tops and tees to choose from, but I think this is a very cool, understated design that any Star Wars fan would appreciate."

  9. 9/10

    Wooden Death Star Cufflinks

    Death Star Cufflinks

    Star Wars Cufflinks

    • Can be engraved at an extra cost
    • Delivery: Free standard delivery
    • Returns: Not specified

    Editor's note: "For the smarter Star Wars fan, these cufflinks are ideal. They can be engraved with a special message or initial, at an extra cost, and feature the Death Star etched onto cherry wood."

  10. 10/10

    Star Wars The Child Icon Light

    Baby Yoda LIght

    Baby Yoda Light

    • Battery operated lamp
    • Stands 12cm tall
    • Delivery: £1.99 for standard delivery
    • Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "How adorable is this baby Yoda light? Fans of The Mandalorian will fall in love with this LED light, sweet!"

