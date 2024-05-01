Star Wars Day: 10 Star Wars gifts to surprise film fans with on May 4

There’s a whole new legion of Star Wars fans thanks to Disney+, which means even more people to celebrate May 4th – officially, Star Wars Day!

Fans of the iconic George Lucas film franchise crowned May 4th as the day to celebrate all things Star Wars, whether you’re an original trilogy boomer or a newbie who binge-watched The Mandalorian the minute it hit your TV.

Celebrating Star Wars Day should surely include a movie-marathon, from the Skywalker Saga to beyond, and there’s even more fun ways to mark May 4th with a slew of Star Wars merchandise. Of course, there’s the classic fan favourites including action figures, costumes and your own lightsaber, but there’s so many fun Star Wars gifts too – from LEGO Star Wars to a Star Wars waffle maker and Stormtrooper decanter. How fancy!

If you’re going to celebrate, why not do it in the right way? As Yoda would say, “do or do not, there is no try.”

How I chose the best gifts for Star Wars fans

Theme: Naturally, these are all gifts with a Star Wars theme, from the original classics to the newer series.

Delivery time: These gifts can all be delivered by or on May 4th with standard, next day and express delivery options.

Trusted brands: I've chosen Star Wars gifts from brands we at HELLO! personally trust.

Price: It's incredible how much some of the more collectible Star Wars merchandise pieces can cost! So to keep that in mind, I've chosen the more affordable Star Wars gifts on the market to show you don't have to spend a fortune to indulge in Star Wars Day.

Shop the best Star Wars gifts ahead of May 4: