Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters turn 16: their transformative appearances and contrasting personalities in photos

Happy birthday, Tabitha and Loretta Broderick! The teen twins, the daughters of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, officially turn 16 on June 22.

While the pair keep out of the public eye compared to their older brother James Wilkie Broderick, who is a budding actor, they've accompanied their parents on the red carpet several times, and have even made occasional social media appearances over the years.

Take a look at how Tabitha and Loretta have evolved over the years in photos below…

© Getty Images The very beginning Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick (often called "Loretta" by her family) were born on June 22, 2009, welcomed via a surrogate. The pair were raised by their actor parents primarily in New York City, often sighted around the streets of NYC Sex and the City style, sporting fashions that Carrie Bradshaw would've loved to put her own babies in.

© Getty Images Stepping into the spotlight The twins made their red carpet debut in 2017 at the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opening night on Broadway, joined by their older brother. And the girls were already developing a taste for style. For a video with Vogue, Sarah recalled showing her daughters a picture of her wearing a nude ball gown adorned with flowers for the cover. "I showed my daughters … and both my daughters' hands went to their mouths and they were like, 'You're on the cover of Vogue?' I didn't know they were aware of Vogue. So, that was very touching to me."



© Getty Images Sharing interests In 2017, the girls joined their mom at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2. Sarah told People at the time that the pair were incredibly excited to hear she was working on a sequel to the 1993 cult classic. "They were so excited to meet Bette and Kathy. Loretta kept asking me, 'But wait, are we going to meet them as [their characters] Winnie and Mary? Or are we going to meet them as Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy?'" she remembered, then admitting she "hammed" it up a bit for them when they visited the set in Providence, Rhode Island.

© Instagram Branching out By 2018, Sarah admitted to the publication that while the two were very close, they had started exhibiting "different interests" and were keen on creating their own identities, including going to different schools. "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

© Variety via Getty Images Acting? Pass! When it comes to the acting bug though, it looks like James is the only one among his siblings who's definitely interested. Matthew recently told People that one of his daughters (he didn't specify which one) was actually "repelled" by the idea of following in her parents' footsteps. "If you say, 'What about you?' She says 'Nope, no absolutely not,'" he confessed.