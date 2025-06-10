Sarah Jessica Parker's chiseled son is his dad Matthew Broderick's twin as they hit the town for star-studded night out

Sunday, June 8 was New York City theater's biggest night of the year, with the 78th annual Tony Awards taking place in Radio City Music Hall.

Broadway's biggest and brightest descended upon the famed venue for a night of accolades and performances, and then immediately hit the dancefloor for hours of raucous after parties, one among them being Matthew Broderick.

The actor, 63, is a celebrated star of the stage himself, having won two Tony Awards before even turning 35. For a night of celebration after the show, he brought along his son James Wilkie Broderick for the ride.

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo hosted the Tonys, as well as its after party at the Russian Tea Room

James, 22, took to his Instagram Stories to share a couple outtakes from the night, including a snapshot of himself and his father posing side-by-side at the Russian Tea Room, where hostess Cynthia Erivo organized her very own after party.

Matthew wore a shimmery brown blazer with matching pants and a white button down while James, looking more and more like a chiseled duplicate of his parents, donned a pastel pink sweater with white pants.

Others at the party included other nominees and presenters like Sarah Paulson, Carrie Preston, Ben Stiller, Daniel Dae Kim, Julianne Hough, Daveed Diggs, Adam Labert, and many more.

© Instagram Matthew Broderick was in attendance, with his son James by his side

Matthew won his very first Tony back in 1983 for Best Featured Actor in a Play, appearing in Brighton Beach Memoirs. He remains the youngest winner in the category as of 2025, doing so at 21.

His second came in 1995, this time Best Actor in a Musical for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His most recent effort on the Broadway stage was in 2024's revival of Plaza Suite from the West End, co-starring with none other than his wife Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actress is an accomplished star of the stage herself, boasting two Drama Desk Award nominations for her work in plays. Her most recent work was also Plaza Suite, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for its rendition on the West End.

© Getty Images The actor won his very first Tony Award in 1983 at the age of 21

James, on the other hand, is a new graduate from Brown University, departing with a degree in the Classics major, and eager to make his way as an actor just like his parents. His most recent, and notable, credit was an appearance on an episode of the show Elsbeth alongside his dad.

His proud parents have opened up about his desire to pursue their craft as well, with Matthew recently telling People that he "is gonna try, yeah. He's very smart," adding that his schooling definitely helps. "He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do, but I think right now he likes acting."

© Getty Images His now-wife Sarah Jessica Parker was by his side when he took home his second Tony in 1995

The Election star previously also told the publication he was "so proud and happy to work with my son James" on their episode of Elsbeth, which was released earlier this year, although confessed that while he was willing to offer advice, it was his mom that more thoroughly involves herself in auditions.

"Well, I'll give advice if I'm asked, [but] my wife is with him when he does auditions," he shared. "It's self-tape nowadays and she'll read with him and tell him, 'It's not good.' And you know I will too. We definitely [support him] but only if he wants to."