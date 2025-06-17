Sarah Jessica Parker is one of screen's most notable fashion icons as far as the past three decades is concerned, especially between all of Carrie Bradshaw's outrageously hip fits.

The actress herself at 60 has imbibed that same sense of love for clothing and, more importantly, taking risks with her style, whether that's bedazzled mini dresses, larger-than-life fascinators, and all those bright stilettos.

During a recent conversation with W Magazine, the star indicated that she had, in fact, inherited a lot of Carrie's own eye for fashion, specifically with her shoes.

© Getty Images Do the teens raid their mom's closet? It doesn't seem like it

"I share some of Carrie's interests and certainly the way she feels about New York City and, in a less fevered way, her affection for shoes and fashion — but Carrie's is heightened and otherworldly," she noted. Although, it seems like that sensibility hasn't transferred directly to her two teen daughters, Tabitha and Loretta.

When asked if she ever let the 15-year-olds going on 16 borrow her shoes, she replied: "The sad truth is they don't fit them anymore. Their feet are the wrong size, and it's not going backwards."

As far as trading other styles go, she added: "Thus far, they're not really raiding my closet or anything. They'll be 16 in June, and they like clothing, but it's not playing an oversize role in their life."

© Getty Images The actress shares her three kids with husband Matthew Broderick

"They definitely have ideas about how they want to feel and look when they walk out the door, but they don't seem particularly distracted [by it]," she continued. The actress and her husband Matthew Broderick also share a son, James Wilkie Broderick, 22.

The And Just Like That… star also shared that despite its notoriety, fashion wasn't such a crucial part of the Sex and the City DNA, at least not when it was first formulated. "I've never seen the pilot episode but once, but the fashion is not dictating."

"It was only when we decided to go to series that we met with [Patricia Field], because I had done Miami Rhapsody with her," the mom-of-three continued. "That's when fashion started to play a more significant role."

© GC Images "Fashion was a significant part of Carrie Bradshaw's life, but the ways in which we could illustrate that changed over time."

Most of the pieces, she noted, were sourced from more affordable sources, before the show had achieved the fame and ratings that would come to define its luxe style. "We had no budget the first season. It's all from [the consignment store] Ina, Century 21, and any favors that Pat had."

"But not favors inside fashion houses — favors inside some friends' warehouses in Miami and a couple of honeypots in New York. Fashion was a significant part of Carrie Bradshaw's life, but the ways in which we could illustrate that changed over time."

© Getty Images The actress is known for embodying the bold, couture-oriented style she sports on TV in real life as well

While the girls, who turn 16 on June 22, aren't raiding her closet, Sarah previously spoke with HELLO! about sharing skincare products galore, as an RoC ambassador. "The girls are constantly in and out. They are [then 14], so I'm happy to share anything with them."

"Matthew doesn't take anything – he has such beautiful skin. He doesn't go in the sun and he's very good at sunscreen. One of my daughters is fair and one has an olive complexion, so they have different needs."