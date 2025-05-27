Sarah Jessica Parker's son James' grown up new look steals the show on graduation day — photo

It's graduation month for celebrity offspring around the country, with the latest to engage in the pomp and circumstance being none other than James Wilkie Broderick.

The 22-year-old is the son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, the oldest of their three children (they also share twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, 15).

James is now officially a graduate of Brown University as a Classics major, although seeks to follow in his parents' footsteps as an actor, even making his screen debut earlier this year alongside his father in the CBS show Elsbeth.

© Getty Images James is officially a college graduate from Brown University!

On his graduation day, though, it looks like the older Broderick is all grown up, sporting a new mustache and longer hair to go with his chiseled face and muscular physique.

James reposted a photograph shared by a friend on his Instagram Stories, showing him walking with the rest of his class in a cap and gown atop a spiffy suit and tie with white sneakers.

The budding actor is joining other celebrity children who also graduated from the Ivy League over the weekend, including Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's older daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos.

© Instagram The 22-year-old was photographed during his ceremony over the weekend

In fact, during a recent appearance on Good Morning America with George as a co-anchor and Sarah as a guest, he even noted to the actress how they were gearing up for an "emotional weekend" for their kids' graduations, which the star noted it definitely "will be."

James' proud parents have opened up about his desire to pursue their craft as well, with Matthew recently telling People that he "is gonna try, yeah. He's very smart," adding that his schooling definitely helps. "He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do, but I think right now he likes acting."

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star also explained that both he and the Sex and the City actress were present to offer advice and assistance, with the latter even running lines with James and helping him with audition tapes.

© Getty Images The couple also share teen daughters Tabitha and Loretta

"Well, I'll give advice if I'm asked, [but] my wife is with him when he does auditions," Matthew shared "It's self-tape nowadays and she'll read with him and tell him, 'It's not good.' And you know I will too. We definitely [support him] but only if he wants to."

He previously also told the publication he was "so proud and happy to work with my son James" on their episode of Elsbeth, which was released earlier this year.

© Getty Images James is following his parents' footsteps as an actor

The episode itself was set in the money-driven world of college admissions, in which Manhattan's elite turn aim to get their children into the top Ivy League schools. In the show, James played Matthew's employee in a powerful organization facilitating easier admissions.

However, as for their daughters? It looks like it's a strict "no" for at least one of them when it comes to acting, with Matthew saying she's "repelled" by the mere idea of it. "If you say, 'What about you?' She says 'Nope, no absolutely not,'" he joked to the publication.