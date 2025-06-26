Exclusive: Katherine Ryan reveals parenting rule that 'horrifies' her

Katherine Ryan has received a lot of praise when it comes to her candour and humour, especially when it comes to discussing her personal life, and it has become clear that her approach to talking about parenting is no different.

Appearing at the UK special screening of Lena Dunham's new Netflix rom-com Too Much, the Canadian comedian was asked about her pregnancy with her fourth child, which she very recently announced.

When questioned on whether she intends to find out the gender of the baby, she asserts that she "never" finds out.

"I am horrified by gender reveals online," the 41-year-old shared. "I think it is the most regressive and weird thing that you could do. Anyway, never will you see me finding out the gender of anything. That's not my business."

© Getty Images Katherine Ryan hosted the UK special screening for Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix series

However, she did go on to indicate that she's "hoping for a girl," adding: "I won't be shy in saying that, because my boy is the hardest work of all of the three that I've got so far. He's nuts, and I'm just, you know, I think this is probably one too many."

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star further joked: "Kids are like glasses of white wine. You don't know you've had enough until you've had one too many. So I would just say, in your 40s, have the one that you regret. Ruin the package holiday, and then you'll have enough."

Katherine Ryan's fourth baby

Katherine announced at the beginning of the month that she was expecting a fourth child with Bobby Kootstra, her childhood sweetheart with whom she has been in a civil partnership since 2019.

© Shutterstock Katherine Ryan recently revealed that she is expecting her fourth child

The couple share two children: Fred, three, and Fenna, two, while Katherine is also a mother to 15-year-old Violet, from a previous relationship.

A little before she announced her pregnancy, Katherine shared her hopes for a fourth child in an appearance on her show At Home With Katherine Ryan.

© Getty Katherine Ryan shares two children with her partner Bobby Kootstra

She said: "It's not that surprising that over-40 women have fewer follicles than we once did. But we talk a lot about male fertility as well, which is on a steep decline. But I would still like a fourth baby."

The comedian added: "We are so blessed to have the kids that we do have. Having children is not for everyone, but I personally really like making people. I think it's a superpower, if you can do it."